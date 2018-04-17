MAC x Puma Sneaker Collection

MAC won’t seem to stop with amazing collaborations. Each week the brand announces a new partnership with labels from all spheres of the industry. We’re still haven’t gotten over the gorgeousness of the Patrick Starr spring collection, and now MAC strikes again. They just announced a joined line with Puma, which will drop very soon.



It’s all based on the concept that now you can match your sneakers to your favorite lipstick. Lipsticks are the essential makeup product that ladies use every single day. MAC is an iconic brand that has provided women with amazing goodies for so many years now. The brand has several top-selling lip shades, sold all around the world. Now those same hues can be a part of your outfit. MAC first teased the collection in November, and since then we’ve all been waiting for the day when they finally reveal the pieces.

The brand already shared their excitement for the collab with a cute video on Instagram. “Kicks that match our lips?! YES, PLEASE! M•A•C has joined forces with @puma @pumasportstyle to create limited-edition suede sneakers inspired by our iconic Lipsticks Lady Danger, Créme d’Nude, and Sin! #PUMAxMAC#FORALLTIME”.

Puma and the makeup label teamed up to create three exclusive sneaker designs that will match MAC’s highest-selling lipstick colors. The sportswear brand reworked their popular Suede Design and added a chic edge with the new colors. Sin, Crème d’Nude, and Lady Danger are the tree tones that were used as a starting point for the collection. All three pairs are made of a gorgeous suede material, with MAC’s signature logo stitched to the tongue.

Sin is the most beautiful deep plum shade that looks ideal on the lips. Puma upgraded the chic suede sneaker design in the matching color as the Sin lipstick. The Lady Danger kicks are done in a fierce orangey-red, to match the eye-catching lipstick. Crème d’Nude is heaven for all the nude-lovers. This sneaker style features a gorgeous peachy nude tone with hints of soft pink.

MAC is one of the most innovative labels in the industry with numerous collaborations that are an enjoyment for everyone. Recently they joined with the fashion-forward brand Nicopanda and released the colorful collection two weeks ago. The cool partnership with Jeremy Scott, the ones with Jade Jagger, and Padma Lakshmi are all so good, that we simply can’t get enough. The MAC x Puma line will be released sometime in May. Each pair will retail for $90, while the matching lipsticks will cost $19.

Photo Credit: MAC x Puma