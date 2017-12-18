Maison Alaïa Will Continue With Collections & Exhibitions

One of the greatest courtiers and designers Azzedine Alaïa died of heart failure last month and left the fashion world in sorrow. But for his Maison Alaïa, the show must go on. The fashion house announced that it will continue to create despite the death of its founder. As an addition to that Maison Alaïa announced a series of exhibitions that will celebrate Azzedine’s work.

It’s still unclear who will be in the design team and who will get in the role of a creative director for the fashion house. The current studio director is Caroline Fabre Bazin. Maison Alaïa also has Azzedine Alaïa first assistant, the Japan-born Hideki Seo. He was working for the late designer, but we have yet to find out if he will replace him now. Maison Alaïa announced that their next project is the ready-to-wear and accessories collections that will see the light of the day in January and March. So, we are just a month away from seeing who will design for the Paris-based fashion house from now on.

Besides collections, Maison Alaïa announced a few exhibitions devoted to Azzedine Alaïa’s fashion legacy. The first exhibition will take place during Paris couture week in January. Olivier Saillard appears as the curator of the exhibition. The same curator was behind Alaïa’s retrospective for the reopening of Paris’ Musée Galliera in 2013. The new spectacle will be held at the Galerie Alaïa, in the Marais district, on Rue de la Verrerie.

The Alaïa retrospective in London will be followed up with the opening of the Compagnie Financière Richemont-owned brand’s first London flagship, on the infamous New Bond Street. Azzedine Alaïa himself and Mark Wilson, chief curator of the Groninger Museum helped to put together this show. The exhibition will happen in May at the London’s Design Museum.

Azzedine Alaïa’s work will undoubtedly continue to live through series of events as well as the Azzedine Alaïa Association. The foundation was born in 2007 with Azzedine Alaïa, his life partner the painter Christophe von Weyhe and the gallerist and editor Carla Sozzani behind it. The Azzedine Alaïa Association will now turn into Azzedine Alaïa Foundation with a mission to preserve and celebrate his works gathered across 50 years at the Rue de Moussy headquarters, the home and office of the brilliant Azzedine Alaïa. The foundation will also offer a library full of fashion and culture-related materials that will be available to researchers.

It seems that Maison Alaïa won’t abandon the world of fashion anytime soon. The fashion house even announced that will be sponsoring scholarships for young talents.