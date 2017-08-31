Malia Obama Style Evolutions

Malia and Sasha Obama were just two little girls when they moved into the White House eight years ago. Since then, the two sisters have changed in many ways, including in the way they dress. Now, Malia is a 19-year-old lady, who is currently on an internship. For now, she decided to take a one-year gap, but her future plans include going to Harvard. Take a look at Malia Obama’s style evolution throughout the years.



Aside from being Obama’s daughter, she is known for her impeccable style. Photographers love taking pictures of her, while social media loves writing about the way she dresses. She is one of the biggest trendsetters at the moment, among the young teenage girls. Although her style has evolved through the years, she stayed faithful to her simple and fun outfits, that are perfect for a 19-year-old.

Malia flaunted glamorous and elegant ensembles at many classy occasions she attended throughout the years. Her lady-like and sophisticated dresses are a real treat for the eyes. This young girl has perfected her style for special events.

Her casual style is impressive as well. Lately, we’ve been seeing her in laid-back outfits, that she wears on the streets of New York. The low-key looks are Malia’s favorites. Obama’s daughter most certainly enjoys a good pair of jeans and chic sneakers. You will see her rocking popular but affordable brands such as Converse, Nike, and Reebok.

Malia got a very prestigious internship in New York with the Weinstein Company. Currently, she is working for the iconic Harvey Weinstein, who is one of the most popular producers and executives. Obama’s older daughter is a part of the production and development department in the company. There she reads scripts and decides which ones are good enough to go to the executives. Time will show if she’ll follow her dad’s steps and get into politics. One thing is for sure: we’ll always enjoy her style choices.