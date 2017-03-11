A Man Repeller x Topshop Collaboration Is Happening!

The details aren’t set in stone, but a spring collaboration between trendy fashion giants Man Repeller and Topshop will happen for spring. That little bit of information is enough to have us excited; it’s official that they will be working together, but the details on what the collaboration will consist of is still up in the air.

Man Repeller started out as a fashion blog, but has quickly formed into an editorial fashion go-to website. Topshop is a fast fashion brand based in the U.K. Both have acquired esteemed success in the industry as reputable sources for seasonal trends and fashion ideas.

News broke when Man Repeller shared an Instagram photo of its team. Workers were wearing Topshop jeans in their office, dancing around.

“A really good collection of jeans multiplied by nine happy butts equals uncontrollable shimmying and limitless confetti. It’s basic math,” the post read. This, along with the hashtags “TopshopxManRepeller” and “MRPartner,” suggests a more in depth collaboration, although unfortunately it’s still speculation when all is said and done.

Another release from Man Repeller, this time a video, features founder Leandra Medine as she goes about her morning routine. As she tries on different outfits, she’s disappointed by her many skirt options. It’s only when she pops on a pair of white cropped jeans with floral embellishments that her toes begin tapping and she proceeds to pick up her friends and coworkers, changing them into jeans and ending with the office dance scene – this time in all of its awkward, quirky glory.

According to Topshop’s website, Man Repeller will be helping to style the fashion label’s spring collection of jeans. But the extent to which the editorial fashion source will be “helping” isn’t mentioned. What we do know is that the two trendy fashion sources will be working together, and that we can assume that it is going to involve denim – particularly jeans.

But at the end of the day, we’re still left with that nagging disappointment that only time – and more announcements – can solve; is Man Repeller going to be featured in a Topshop jeans campaign? Will the two team up for a capsule collection of jeans?

Hopefully Man Repeller will be as involved as possible in the design process, because we know the output would be totally fierce. And if there’s no Man Repeller x Topshop design collaboration for spring after all, it wouldn’t be all that unexpected for it to happen in later seasons.

Photo courtesy of Topshop