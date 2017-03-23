Langley Fox Takes Us To New Orleans With Mango Journeys

Mango Journeys is probably one of Mango’s most exciting projects yet, as it takes us to new places every season. For the fourth Mango Journeys edition, the fashions of which are available for purchase on Mango.com now, the Spanish retailer took us, along with illustrator Langley Fox Hemingway, to New Orleans, asking iconic duo Hunter & Gatti to capture the journey.

“On this journey, we will discover not only the imaginative and creative universe of Langley, but also a magical city, New Orleans, where music, the world-famous Mardi Gras and Voodoo become the perfect setting for this particular adventure,” stated the Spanish brand on its website. Mango’s new Journeys lookbooks are, in fact, far from being mere fashion journeys, as the Spanish retailer has so far delivered all-round journeys that translate the souls of each one of the visited cities to fashion.

In this specific case, with the destined city being New Orleans, Mango surely had big expectations to meet, as we all know that, whenever it comes to New Orleans, one cannot leave any inspirational pattern behind. For these reasons, Mango’s newest capsule collection includes everything from jazz-inspired leitmotifs to multi-colored (and multi-cultural) patterns, with little touches of Sixties-approved figures being present here and there, too.

Besides sharing some of the most appreciated illustrations on Instagram, Langley Fox appears to be the perfect model and host for the journey, as she not only shares a clear and distinctive passion for fashion (she designed a capsule collection for Sportmax, earlier last year), but is also definitively into New Orleans’ cultural legacy (which got perfectly captured by Hunter & Gatti).

A for the Mango Journeys spring 2017 collection, three are the main leitmotifs one could easily find in this lookbook. The first thing one cannot help but notice is Mango Journeys’ appeal for tailored, slightly mannish-inspired jackets, here embellished with eclectic and rather eccentric floral patterns that could make anyone shine through the night, for sure.

Then, almost as a natural consequence, Mango Journeys’ second theme sets us on a journey to discover the flared trend, here specifically illustrated on denim trousers. Like many other collections, this one often combines flared lines with cropped cuts, creating a dynamic movement that inevitably reminds us of the Mardi Gras parties all around the world.

The third focus is, of course, the accessory line of this collection, which includes everything from cool aviator sunglasses to hats and even ultra-covetable chunky Mary-Jane shoes. To complete each outfit in the best New Orleans-approved way, Mango let Langley Fox channel some of the most gorgeous and airy floral shirts of the season, which ultimately overwhelmed us with some of the strongest wanderlust-infused vibes ever.

Photos courtesy of Mango