These Are Mango’s SS 2017 Dress Code Rules

Mango’s spring/summer 2017 fashions have gathered all of the warmer season’s must-have dress code rules in one single collection, which is already available for purchase on Mango.com, and we are all already obsessed with them!

Spanish retailer Mango has been revolutionizing its aesthetics for a while now, becoming one of the most desirable places whenever one is looking for affordable high-end staples that include some of the season’s most desirable trends, which get quickly transposed by the brand from some of the biggest runway shows to our favorite shelves.

To confirm and reinforce its new position as one of the fashion industry’s most acclaimed retailers, Mango has recently set the bar higher by appointing famed photographer Mario Sorrenti for one of its most iconic ad campaigns ever, entitled Beyond the Mirror and unveiled earlier last month on Mango’s website and the main social media channels.

Like Beyond the Mirror, Mango’s most recent spring/summer 2017 ad campaign, dubbed this time around as Iconics, features some of the most covetable fashions, which truly dictate the new season’s hottest dress codes.

First and foremost, Mango’s spring/summer 2017 collection treats us to athleisure-inspired proposals that combine coziness with style, with warm hoodies and casual t-shirts dominating the scene. Then, to keep up with the casual-chic motif, yet in a more urban-approved way, Mango gave us something denim by including everything from jeans to boxy denim shirts and denim boyfriend jackets in its spring/summer 2017 collection. Whether we decide to dare with a Nineties-inspired total denim look, or mix and match such pieces with something fabricated in different materials, is up to us.

The collection also features one of this spring’s most anticipated trends, which will actually keep us in good company all year round: the flared sleeves. From t-shirts to shirts, from Vichy-patterned dresses to embroidered blouses, Mango had definitely fun playing with exaggerated, at times even couture-esque proportions, which not only ended up creating feminine butterfly and bell-bottom sleeves, but also added ruffled touches here and there up on the front of the shirts. The final result is absolutely feminine and, why not, iconic indeed.

Last but not least, Mango’s spring/summer 2017 collection has us covered with another trend that, especially if one lives in relatively mild climes, could be channeled all year round like the previous one, i.e. the suit. Coordinates and suits are one of the year’s biggest comebacks, as seen during both the spring 2017 and fall/winter 2017-18 Fashion Weeks.

Mango’s suits are predominantly Eighties-inspired, versatile and especially flattering, which is always good to hear. As for those who still have to wait a few months to finally get spring’s warmer winds, Mango has unveiled an Iconics line of trench coats within the line, which is definitely worth investing in!

Photos courtesy of Mango