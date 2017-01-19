Mango’s Resort 2017 Lookbook Features Color & Runway Trends

Mango is back with a new collection (available at Mango.com), as well as an inspirational lookbook, the signature motifs of which feature all of the coolest runway trends from the past fashion weeks. Filled with bold colors and patterns, Mango’s resort 2017 lookbook got captured by fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti, with models Mica Arganaraz and Frederikke Sofie Falbe Hansen having been styled by Aleksandra Woroniecka.

From the deserted setting to the trendy items and even to the dreamy vibes Mario Sorrenti managed to skillfully lens, Mango’s resort 2017 lookbook helps us define the label’s new aesthetics a little bit more, which are namely those of a fashion line that aims at lessening the distances with the high-end world of couture fashion.

We all know that Mango has been focusing on the hottest runway trends ever since it was founded, but has since then switched its major sources of inspiration from the more conceptual side of ready-to-wear and haute couture runway shows, serving us some of the most acclaimed fashions from the world’s leading fashion weeks.

Just by looking at the first staples showcased in the lookbook, Mango’s willingness to treat us to something that is equally sensational yet way more affordable is clearer, as seen for example in the long, floral embellished dress (the lines and patterns of which remind us of a dress showcased in Balenciaga’s spring 2017 collection), or even the cybernetic silvery trousers (these will quickly become sellout items, for sure!).

Frocks and futuristic fashions aside, the Mango pre-spring 2017 collection features other highly appreciated trends, which many surely look forward to (or are already channeling). The campaign offers Mango’s takes on both utilitarianism and more conventionally feminine figures, such as those seen in the flared dresses, puffed sleeves and ruffled appliqués.

As for the utilitarian wear, Mango mainly focused on parkas, practical (and revisited) cargo pants, as well as casual tees and shirts, meant to achieve either a soigné total white look or a more day-to-day, casual one.

Besides the runway-inspired total white looks, Mango’s resort 2017 take on fashion includes ultra-colored garments too, the shades of which vary from the brightest to the softest. Pinks (both in their pastel and Schiaparelli shades), yellows, light and navy blues, oranges and beiges all work together to create something wearable and easy to play with, especially for those who do love bold colors, but don’t feel like wearing contrasting vivid shades all at once (or just like to grab something that lightens up their casual look).

Although colors are a huge part of this collection, Mango likes to keep almost everything “pattern-free” (except for the floral maxi dress), giving its own version of the minimalist chic trend that has been making a splash lately, both on the streets/Instagram and actual runway shows.

Photos courtesy of Mango