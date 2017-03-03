Manish Arora’s Fall 2017 Runway Show Spread ‘Cosmic Love’ at PFW

Dubbed “Cosmic Love”, the Manish Arora fall/winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear collection showed a lot of life during Paris Fashion Week. The colors and prints were explosively vibrant with a distractingly blended layering effect.

It seemed that everywhere there could be something, anything at all, then there would be something to find. Headpieces, neckpieces, long sleeves, long jackets and over shirts and booties were all layered over each other in a different patter or shade.

There was not a single boring piece among the collection, everything looked innovative and bright, alluring and at times, confusion, especially when paired with four pieces that were equally interesting, bright and alluring. There were definitely ensembles that were overpowering here, where the eye did not know where to look and the styling through interesting was not set to show the eye how or where to travel next.

Having been last year’s recipient of the Chevalier de la Légion d’Honneur, being invited to the U.K. India Year of Culture II as a part of the Indian delegation set to meet Queen Elizabeth II and finally with this being the 10-year anniversary of Manish Arora in Paris, it was a lot to take in and a lot to be proud of. It stands to reason why every single piece in the Manish Arora fall 2017 collection is switched to ‘on’ with no pauses in between. Accomplishment can breed confidence and boost creativity and that is what appears to have happened here, so further congratulations are in order.

Regardless of how overpowering all the pieces may be together, it is also very true that none of them is boring on its own. The use of such incredible digital prints and embellishments of Swarovski crystals, the fabrications and appliques, boiled wool patchwork, beading and head wraps were clearly labor intensive and well planned out.

The interest in the velvet booties should not be overlooked, as they are further proof of the emergence of his progress from just a season ago. This collection is not for the shy; even the simplest of tunics are heavily embellished in this collection, though they are still cool nonetheless. The charisma imbued into the collection is in every thread, every pearl, every bead, every crystal and thus impossible to miss or ignore.

The treatment for the denim was also amazing, having already been cited as several people’s favorite part of the Manish Arora fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection without question. That’s great, as denim will always be a staple for how easy it is to wear and the durability, but adding in the embellishments and treatments to make it even more fashionable will no doubt put it on top.

All of that having been said, the Manish Arora fall 2017 collection was incredible and overpowering, beautiful from beginning to end.

