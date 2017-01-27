Mansur Gavriel To Launch Ready-To-Wear Clothes Soon

Floriana Gavriel and Rachel Mansur from Mansur Gavriel are about to launch one of the biggest surprises of this year, namely a Mansur Gavriel ready-to-wear clothing line that is coming sooner than what you expect.

After launching two now best-selling bucket bags in 2012, and after winning the “Accessories Designer of the Year” prize at the 2016 CFDA Awards, Floriana Gavriel and Rachel Mansur decided it was about time to break the industry with their very own ready-to-wear line, which is debuting for the fall 2017 season later this September (save the date, it is going to be during the New York Fashion Week Spring 2018 busy schedules).

Mansur Gavriel’s ready-to-wear show will be also featuring the acclaimed see-now-buy-now formula, with the pieces becoming available for purchase as soon as they make their appearance on the runway.

“We want to create a full world for our consumers and are thrilled to grow our product offering to include ready-to-wear,” Mansur and Gavriel explained in an official press release. “Our decision to simultaneously switch to a consumer-focused calendar is also exciting. We’re looking forward to offering our customers such immediacy.”

Of course, the choice of opting for a see-now-buy-now formula also has to do with the fact that the duo’s creations got immediate positive feedback as soon as they were launched online, with the designer quickly realizing the social media’s importance and potential. “With social media today, the whole system just doesn’t make much sense to us. It also feels much more exciting creatively to share the collection at the same time that it will be offered to the public,” Rachel Mansur told the Business of Fashion.

Mansur Gavriel’s expansion appears to be an ongoing evolution, as the creative duo launched a footwear line last spring, as well. That line, along with the label’s sellout it-bags, helped Mansur Gavriel’s sales grow rapidly within the last twelve months, making the duo realize it was about time to fulfill bigger dreams. “Creatively, we were always ready,” Mansur continued, “we had such fast growth with the bags that we felt that we needed to be operationally prepared. Now the time is right.”

To better prepare for the project, as transitioning from an accessory line to a full-load ready-to-wear line is no small feat for sure, Mansur and Gavriel decided to expand their team, which now consists of thirty people.

“It’s definitely a challenge to go from being just the two of us deciding everything very quickly and intuitively to learning how each department actually functions and how to still be very efficient and quick with our day-to-day decisions,” continued Gavriel. “We are hiring very specialised people for each department and are overseeing them and learning from their knowledge as well,” yet they “are not interested in outside investment at this time. We like to go at a pace that we can manage.”

Well, we definitely cannot wait to see what they have in store for us!

Photo courtesy of @MansurGavriel