Mara Hoffman’s Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW Show Unveiled ‘Organic Clothes’

Mara Hoffman’s fall/winter 2017-2018 collection opened in one of the most stand-out ways from every other collection in New York Fashion Week. Some of the other collections chose to stay neutral, tap dancing around the current issues and political climate. Others were avoiding the issue entirely and the last group made their position clear and it is this group that Mara Hoffman’s collection lands in.

The Mara Hoffman fall 2017 collection opened with a speech by the national co-chairs of the Women’s March on Washington – Tamika D. Mallory, Linda Sarsour, Bob Bland and Carmen Perez. They spoke passionately and insightfully and they riled up the crowd creating an atmosphere of cheers and standing ovations that started off the show.

Mallory clearly stated to the crowd: “We work peacefully while recognizing that there is no true peace until there is justice and equity for all. Hear our voice,” and the audience was ready to receive the fashion show.

Though she meant to make a point about the current state of events, Hoffman chose to do so in a subtle way that got her point across sincerely. She intentionally chose when she presented her show; she chose to open with the speech of these remarkable people as they inspired her audience.

The Mara Hoffman fall/winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear collection itself was put on a group of models and contemporary dancers of a range of ages and races and gender identities. The colors of the collection were much different than what we have been led to expect from previous collections. Rather the collection has a lot of movement to it, thus the choice of the contemporary dancers. The looks were strong and clean, working well with Hoffman’s message and intent. Her collections are always full of fluttering movement but really live here.

As a designer, Mara Hoffman has earned a lot of respect – her collections are always modelled by a range of models rather than one cookie cut out version of a model. Her clothes have a way of working on a wide range of body types.

Hoffman also said: “I was inspired to do a show and use it as a microphone for something bigger.” She also explained why she chose to open her show the way she did: “These women just pulled off the biggest human rights protest in the history of the country. The subject matter is a little heavy, but now’s the time to talk about it.”

Hoffman is not shy, and she shows that with a collection that she believes in and that others genuinely like as well. The Mara Hoffman fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection is an incredible statement on a lot of stances and delightful to look at as well. Hopefully it will be just as incredible to wear.

Photos courtesy of Vogue