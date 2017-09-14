Marc Jacobs RTW Spring 2018 Collection At NYFW

The king of controversy, Marc Jacobs, is not going anywhere. We’ve been blessed with Marc and his infamous designs for over two decades now. And last night he did it once again. Jacobs surpassed all expectations, presented an amazing show for Spring 2018, providing an epic closure of the New York Fashion Week.

In the center of the attention were the bold colors, prints, and turbans. Every detail in Marc’s latest collection carries a special story. The designer had an exotic location in mind while creating the designs.

“During the last few months, while friends vacationed, we took a holiday in our heads and went somewhere – twisting fantasy into reality through exaggerated, decadent and exotic sportswear silhouettes. This collection is the reimagining of seasons past somewhere beyond the urban landscape of New York City.”- Jacobs explained.

Jacobs stayed true to his strict silhouettes and delivered powerful high-fashion on the runway. He merged street fashion moments with couture, which resulted in a wearable contrast that looks astonishing. There are coats, power suits, fringe elegant dresses and more. Every single detail was well thought of and added life to the pieces.

The best thing about the event is probably the astonishing turbans. Marc decided to cover the models’ hair and accessorize the looks with huge out of this world head pieces. Sofia Coppola and Kate Moss were the inspiration for this step. Both of them wore head accessories and made huge fashion statements. The makeup was all about seductive cat eyes. Diane Kendall got inspired by the 50s, 60s, and 90s to create six different types of cat eyeliner on the models.

Each one of the 56 models walked the runway in Park Avenue Armory in complete silence. The only sounds guests could hear were the models’ steps and the bead sounds of the final glamorous dresses. Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Winnie Harlow, Adwoa Aboah, Taylor Hill, and Bella Hadid, flaunted exaggerated intricate designs on the runway. Kaia Gerber, the face of Marc Jacobs Beauty closed the show. For their last stroll, the models were accompanied by an aria from Alfredo Catalani.

All of the celebrities who showed up were amazed by the outstanding creativity of the designer. The Spring 2018 Collection was a proof that Marc Jacobs is a fashion genius. Marc Jacobs’s show was an extraordinary way to end the SS 2018 NYFW.

Photo Credit: Yannis Vlamos / Indigital.tv