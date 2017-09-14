Fashion

Marc Jacobs RTW Spring 2018 Collection At NYFW

By Updated on

The king of controversy, Marc Jacobs, is not going anywhere. We’ve been blessed with Marc and his infamous designs for over two decades now. And last night he did it once again. Jacobs surpassed all expectations, presented an amazing show for Spring 2018, providing an epic closure of the New York Fashion Week.

Marc Jacobs RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW green coat and skirt

Marc Jacobs RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW multicolored set oversized coat and pants

In the center of the attention were the bold colors, prints, and turbans. Every detail in Marc’s latest collection carries a special story. The designer had an exotic location in mind while creating the designs.

Marc Jacobs RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW magenta coat and pants

Marc Jacobs RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW multicolored set oversized coat and pants

“During the last few months, while friends vacationed, we took a holiday in our heads and went somewhere – twisting fantasy into reality through exaggerated, decadent and exotic sportswear silhouettes. This collection is the reimagining of seasons past somewhere beyond the urban landscape of New York City.”- Jacobs explained.

Marc Jacobs RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW multicolored printed pants sheer top

Marc Jacobs RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW transparent coat top silk pants

Jacobs stayed true to his strict silhouettes and delivered powerful high-fashion on the runway. He merged street fashion moments with couture, which resulted in a wearable contrast that looks astonishing. There are coats, power suits, fringe elegant dresses and more. Every single detail was well thought of and added life to the pieces.

Marc Jacobs RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW multicolored tropical set pants and blouse

Marc Jacobs RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW yellow fringe dress

The best thing about the event is probably the astonishing turbans. Marc decided to cover the models’ hair and accessorize the looks with huge out of this world head pieces. Sofia Coppola and Kate Moss were the inspiration for this step. Both of them wore head accessories and made huge fashion statements. The makeup was all about seductive cat eyes. Diane Kendall got inspired by the 50s, 60s, and 90s to create six different types of cat eyeliner on the models.

Marc Jacobs RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW plaid skirt and coat

Marc Jacobs RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW multicolored set oversized coat and pants

Each one of the 56 models walked the runway in Park Avenue Armory in complete silence. The only sounds guests could hear were the models’ steps and the bead sounds of the final glamorous dresses. Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Winnie Harlow, Adwoa Aboah, Taylor Hill, and Bella Hadid, flaunted exaggerated intricate designs on the runway. Kaia Gerber, the face of Marc Jacobs Beauty closed the show. For their last stroll, the models were accompanied by an aria from Alfredo Catalani.

Marc Jacobs RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW multicolored maxi dress

Marc Jacobs RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW multicolored set oversized coat and pants

All of the celebrities who showed up were amazed by the outstanding creativity of the designer. The Spring 2018 Collection was a proof that Marc Jacobs is a fashion genius. Marc Jacobs’s show was an extraordinary way to end the SS 2018 NYFW.

Marc Jacobs RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW orange suit

Marc Jacobs RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW multicolored printed maxi dress

Photo Credit: Yannis Vlamos / Indigital.tv

Recent Posts

Marc Jacobs RTW Spring 2018 Collection At NYFW

Fashion

Marc Jacobs RTW Spring 2018 Collection At NYFW

The king of controversy, Marc Jacobs, is not going anywhere. We’ve been blessed with Marc and his infamous designs for over two decades now. And last night he did it once again. Jacobs surpassed all...

Biggest Accessory Trends From SS 2018 NYFW

Accessories Fashion

Biggest Accessory Trends From SS 2018 NYFW

The accessories from SS 2018 NYFW will help you to make a fashion statement even with the simplest outfit. Forget about minimalism the following spring. Just like the collections, the spring 2018 accessories are show-stopping...

Biggest Shoe Trends From SS 2018 NYFW

Fashion Gallery

Biggest Shoe Trends From SS 2018 NYFW

You are never fully dressed without a good pair of shoes. Throughout the last seven days, New York Fashion Week served us exciting new trends, fresh off the runway. Officially, the Spring 2018 shoe trends...

The London Fashion Week SS 2018 Preview

Fashion

The London Fashion Week SS 2018 Preview

We are having a busy fashion September. The SS 2018 New York Fashion Week officially ended on Wednesday and the London Fashion Week is about to start tomorrow. Since the LFW is just a day...

Backstage at Philipp Plein Spring 2018

Fashion

Backstage at Philipp Plein Spring 2018

Backstage the runway show is where all the magic is born. Being able to sneak peek behind the scenes is a true treat for the eyes. You’ll see the world’s most familiar faces getting ready...