Marc Jacobs’ Spring 2017 Campaign Features Frances Bean Cobain

Designer Marc Jacobs couldn’t possibly find a better brand ambassador for his spring 2017 campaign, as the one he chose effortlessly impersonates Jacob’s grunge-inspired spring 2017 fashions. This Marc Jacobs spring 2017 ad campaign features Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love’s daughter Frances Bean Cobain, who got captured by acclaimed fashion photographer David Sims.

Photographed both in studio and down the streets, the setting of which inevitably infused the overall campaign with an even stronger grunge-inspired allure, 24-year-old Frances Bean Cobain channels all of Marc Jacobs’ spring 2017 must-have staples, here enhanced by David Sims’ black-and-white lens.

The friendship of Jacobs and Frances Bean Cobain appears to be a longtime one, as Cobain already told Vogue, on the phone, that she won’t be modelling “for anybody else for a very long time—this is 100 percent outside my comfort zone. I wouldn’t have done it with anyone other than Marc.”

Mutual admiration aside, in fact, Cobain also appears to have strict standards regarding the possible collaborations other artists and designers have so far asked her to partake in, and we don’t expect this position to change in the years to come.

“I don’t model unless I think the project is cool, and I don’t put my name behind something that I don’t genuinely believe in,” she continued. “I thought this collection was great, and I was flattered that Marc thought of me for this. What I said to Marc when I was saying yes was that he’s an underdog for the masses. He’s still very rebellious within the fashion world, and he’s been like that his entire career.”

And just by looking at the pictures Sims took for this campaign, Frances Bean Cobain’s actual enjoyment and admiration for the collection seems undeniable. While channeling the street wear, grunge-infused attitude she is known for, she literally glows in each one of the garments, especially when it comes to the collection’s iconic loungewear-inspired baby dolls and camouflage jackets.

What makes this campaign even more unique is, however, the fact that Jacobs wanted even Cobain’s makeup and hairstyle to look as grunge as possible, meaning that he left Cobain carte blanche. As a result, the Marc Jacobs spring 2017 ad campaign resulted way less colorful than the actual runway show, for which, as many of you may remember, Marc Jacobs himself came under fire for being accused of cultural appropriation.

“The shoot had a very organic feel—all the makeup was my own. We used the lipstick from right out of my purse, and no one did anything to my hair. They just put me in the clothes,” Frances Bean Cobain told Vogue. “I have so much respect for David; he’s one of the smartest people I’ve ever met. He and Marc created an environment in which I felt like I was thriving and enjoying myself.”

As for Jacobs’ part, he also loved working with Cobain, and we definitely expect more collaborations between the two of them. “I have always wanted to work with Frances. Her beauty, uniqueness, and strength is something I have long admired and respected,” explained Marc Jacobs, and we couldn’t agree more!

Photos courtesy of Marc Jacobs