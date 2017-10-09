Fashion

Marchesa Bridal Fall 2018 Collection at NYBFW

By

Marchesa‘s founders Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig were inspired by the past and the future for their new bridal collection. The two designers presented their Fall 2018 bridal collection during the second day of the New York Bridal Fashion Week. Even from the start of the BFW, there was a very dominant new trend. Most of the designers showed contemporary dresses that are ideal for fashionable ladies. Since getting married is not only about having a Cinderella-like wedding dress anymore, most brides are searching for the gown that screams fashion.

Marchesa Bridal Fall 2018 Collection at NYBFW long wedding dress lace v neck

Marchesa Bridal Fall 2018 Collection at NYBFW long gown lace top

“We were looking at the notion of transformation — the idea that a woman might not want just one look at their wedding and they don’t have time to change. So think of a short skirt getting an overskirt that wraps around to create a gown or sleeves that come off,” Craig told AOL Lifestyle.

“It’s that romantic notion of when you were a child and you played dressed up and imagined that you were getting married — the misty, hazy romance of those memories,” Georgina added.

Marchesa Bridal Fall 2018 Collection at NYBFW long wedding dress v neckline

Marchesa Bridal Fall 2018 Collection at NYBFW long wedding dress puffy sleeves

The best thing about the Bridal Marchesa Fall 2018 collection is that the designer duo thought about every single moment of the wedding ceremony. They offered versatile designs that the bride could adapt for her pre-wedding party, cocktails and even for the events after the big day. All of the dresses were in a classic white color, and the stunning corded lace featured 3D effect.

Marchesa Bridal Fall 2018 Collection at NYBFW lace dress

Marchesa Bridal Fall 2018 Collection at NYBFW lace dress

Getting married in a Marchesa gown is every girl’s dream. Their wedding gowns are made to leave a strong impression. In their latest collection, you will find the dreamy voluminous dresses that feature intricate lace and embroidery. This time there were only a few strapless gowns with large skirts covered with breath-taking lace.

Marchesa Bridal Fall 2018 Collection at NYBFW long sleeveless gown

Marchesa Bridal Fall 2018 Collection at NYBFW strapless voluminous dress

There were also two designs that stood out. The first one was a short dress that featured a chic train and puffy sleeves. The train was modifiable, so the bride could remove it or place it in the front or on the side. Another bold choice was the simple mini dress made of lace and puffy sleeves. This is the ideal design for brides who are looking for a unique number for their wedding.

Marchesa Bridal Fall 2018 Collection at NYBFW short dress train

Marchesa Bridal Fall 2018 Collection at NYBFW short dress

Chapman and Craig wanted to create a bridal line that will merge the past and future. They most certainly succeed in their intentions to provide wedding gowns for all types of future brides.

Photo Credit: Marchesa

