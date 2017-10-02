Mariah Carey Reveals the Story Behind Her Legendary “Heartbreaker” Jeans

Just recently one of the greatest divas of all times, Mariah Carey opened the doors of her apartment for Vogue. Mariah owns an impressive three-floor apartment in Tribeca, Lower Manhattan. Her flat includes an enormous closet that stores all of the favorite pieces of the singer. Carey is known for her distinctive taste in fashion. As a style icon from the 90s, Mariah set many fashion trends that became epic with time. Take a look at the video where Mariah Carey tells Vogue the story behind her “Heartbreaker” jeans.



A very dear clothing item that she still has is the pair of jeans she wore in the “Heartbreaker” video. This big hit was released back in 1999. The video for the song cost around $2.5 million. “Heartbreaker” became insanely popular and was all over radio stations and TV. Mariah has that exact pair of low-cut jeans in her closet even after all of these years.

‘One day I was with my stylist the late Tonjua Twist, and we were doing a shoot and I hated the way the jeans were so high waisted and I was like what is with the high waisted jeans, why? She cut a little bit of them and then we both ripped it, the top off the jeans. And I went to the studio and my friend was like “Yo where did you get those jeans from?”’- Carey explains.

Very shortly after the debut of the video, people started ripping their jeans and forgot about high waisted designs. The singer gives herself the credit for one of the biggest trends of the late 90s. The ripped jeans were her favorite pair at the time. Mariah wore this pair of jeans on several other occasions. In the video for Vogue, the singer is accompanied by her super-cute twins Monroe and Moroccan. Both of the kids look very stylish in their Balmain outfits. They’ve certainly inherited the glamorous taste of their mom.