Mariah Carey: The Diva Takes Us Inside Her Closet

By Updated on

Mariah Carey is certainly not into the casual style. “I’m not as casual as most people,” she admits. The diva simply likes to overdress. Over the years she has built a career from the dreams. The singer’s signature style includes a lot of sparkles, extravagant glamour and excessive details. But Mariah Carey can certainly pull off maximalist outfits like no one else. You probably guess that her closet is extra fabulous, but the video tour of it will make your jaws drop. Let this short video take you inside Mariah Carey’s glorious fashion world.

You probably feel less guilty about your shoe obsession after seeing the singer’s designer collection. There are at least five shelves of pink shoes, not to even mention the rest. Mariah takes the term shoe fanatic on another level. In 2013 the singer claimed that she has over 1000 pairs but most of them are in storage. We can only imagine how many pairs of shoes she owns now.

Mariah Carey The Diva Takes Us Inside Her Closet Shoes
Photo Credit: Instyle

Her impressive closet includes a pink Birkin bag from the boxing champion Floyd Mayweather. Additionally, the star treated herself with a compact from Marilyn Monroe. The actress had her speech inside the compact at the Golden Globes. In case you were wondering, Mariah has the very same speech in the very same compact now. But the obsession with Marilyn doesn’t stop there. The diva also purchased Marilyn’s white piano from when she was a child and keeps it in her living room.

Mariah Carey The Diva Takes Us Inside Her Closet Mariah Carey poses in her closet
Photo Credit: Instyle

If you thought that this is way too much, don’t forget Mariah’s lingerie room. You’d easily mistake Mariah’s lingerie room for a luxury shop. She may even own more pieces than an actual shop. Apparently, the diva appreciates both quality and quantity. Her house-size closet is literally every girl’s dream.

Mariah Carey The Diva Takes Us Inside Her Closet clothes
Photo Credit: Instyle

