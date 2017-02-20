Mary Katrantzou Brought ‘Fantasia’ Onstage for Fall/Winter 2017-2018

The Fantasia inspired Mary Katrantzou fall/winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear collection also used inspiration from the film noir craze of the Forties that played an important part in cinematic history. Considering the inspiration for the collection, it was surprisingly… subdued.

Mary Kantantzou’s name is nearly synonymous with creativity and eccentricity. In her ready-to-wear collection she was careful not to incorporate too much of the elements she is known for, but that did not stop her from putting in plenty.

She had a live orchestra on either side of her runway. Her clothes were still full and busy with outerwear in several colors that boasted full fur sleeves. Her velvet dresses shimmered with patters of starbursts and mythical creatures; even Tinkerbell made an appearance thanks to Disney allowing for it.

Though the Mary Katrantzou fall 2017 collection was not as bold as expected, it was still a great collection filled with plenty to be inspired and astounded by. The inclusion of so many different elements – check prints, flowers, crystals, fur, interesting zips, tapestry inspired jackets, velvet and tulle – meant that she covered a lot of bases with this collection.

Katrantzou explained post show: “I was thinking of different kingdoms, the Magic Kingdom and ‘Fantasia,’ which I first saw when I was about 10, and how Disney used the music to animate the characters, I wanted to counterbalance that with the Forties, and the heroines of film noir.”

She certainly gave us plenty to mull over and a lot to wear with her collection, even if the ensembles themselves were not worn in their entirety. The dimensional aspect of the collection is fantastic and easily appreciable, so this was a win even if we yearned for a bit more of the ‘out there’ quality that Mary Katrantzou is know for, so there is not a whole lot of room to complain.

If at any point you watched Walt Disney’s Fantasia (the original 1940s version), then you were probably astounded by all of the colors and general magic of the film. The same way Fantasia had issues with the movie that were rectified as requested in the remake; here with this collection the requests for the inclusion of Mary Katrantzou’s printing genius have been expressed as well.

Though not as glaringly obvious a modification as the movie had – let’s be real, those changes needed to be made – there was no question, within the collection it helped inspire it was more a subtle slightly nostalgic request. The garments were beautiful and that requires no amelioration, but the history of Mary Katrantzou includes really out there digital mastery, and a lot of her fans and buyers would have loved to see more of that presented in a collection as amazing as this. Mary Katrantzou is one of those designers who could really only be compared to herself.

