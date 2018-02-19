Mary Katrantzou Fall 2018 Collection at LFW

Mary Katrantzou’s namesake label is 10 years old! The designer took it to LFW to celebrate her anniversary. The Fall 2018 lineup reflected the biggest influences in the designer’s creative work throughout the years. It was another collection full of striking prints and graphics but with much more wearable designs. Watch the video to see the best moments of the collection.
