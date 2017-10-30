Mary Katrantzou Resort 2018 Collection

If you ever need a lesson on how to stand out with your fashion choices Mary Katrantzou is the right person to ask for advice. The designer is famous for her digital prints that will take you into another world. Katrantzou has the best dresses to get all eyes on you for both day and evening. The London-based designer with Greek origin creates a visual language through her intricate pieces. She designs electric but wearable designs. Something that’s not that common in the high-fashion world.

The Resort 2018 collection is no different. Katrantzou offered more glorious ensembles with psychedelic motifs in her inter-season collection. To present the latest designs Mary Katrantzou went to Waddesdon Manor, a neo-Renaissance Victorian property that belongs to the Baron Rothschild’s family. The present baron, Jacob Rothschild invited the designer to take part in the “Creatures & Creations” exhibition last summer. His ancestor Walter Rothschild opened the natural history museum in Tring in 1892.

The present baron invited Mary Katrantzou to help him celebrate his ancestor’s collection. The designer knew that the luxury property would be perfect to showcase her latest designs. She took her entire Resort 2018 collection at the Victorian country pile. The luxury setting blended seamlessly with the vibrant designs.

Mary Katrantzou once again took prints to another level. For the Resort 2018 collection, the designer used a lot of sequins, animal prints and nature-inspired prints. Every piece from Mary Katrantzou’s latest collection has the WOW factor. Her vivid prints are something you won’t be able to find anywhere else. From psychedelic abstract prints, blooming florals to virtuous modifications of animal prints, Katrantzou knows how to occupy your attention. There was a show-stopping silk pantsuit covered in digitalized peacock feathers. Katrantzou also created a chic loose mini dress in the same vibrant print.

The dazzling designs had a moment in the Resort 2018 collection. You would rarely find a plain piece in Mary Katrantzou’s collections. The sequins can make a statement by themselves, but that’s wasn’t enough for Katrantzou’s imaginative mind. She added multicolored prints even to the sequined pieces. And somehow everything looked feminine and elegant. You won’t even think that this is too much when you look at the designs. You’ll get lost. It’s like magic packed in clothes.

The Mary Katrantzou Resort 2018 Collection is a buy-now collection. The pieces are designed to make ladies around the globe shine at Christmas and other Holiday parties.

Photo Credit: Mary Katrantzou