Mashael Alrajhi Spring 2018 Collection at FFWD

Mashael Alrajhi is one of the most renowned Saudi Arabian designers. She is also a rising star that is gaining more worldwide popularity every day. Mashael focuses her work on merging the traditional and the contemporary. The designer was a part of the Fashion Forward Week in Dubai where she showed her Spring 2018 collection.

Alrajhi made a big reveal during her show that no one expected. For the first time, she presented the new Nike Pro Hijab. The sportswear giant first revealed the revolutionary hijab earlier this year. The brand collaborated with Muslim athletes such as the figure skater Zahra Lari and weightlifter Amna Al Haddad. Mashael incorporated the lightweight hijab in her high-end designs to show that fashion is for everyone.

“The Nike Pro Hijab is the perfect extension for my collection, as it symbolizes femininity and independence – values that I believe are more essential than ever for women today,” explained Alrajhi.

In honor of her collaboration with Nike, models wore white Air Force 1 sneakers. They added a nice touch to the athleisure designs. The sneakers were decorated with the word “qiada” which means leadership. Through this, the designer wanted to salute Nike’s efforts to spread diversity and to break stereotypes. The Nike Pro Hijab is set to release in spring 2018.

This big revelation didn’t steal the spotlight from Mashael’s designs. Showgoers had a great response to her new line. Just like many times before, the designer involved a lot of athleisure elements in her clothes. For spring she predicts loose, comfortable figures in neutral colors. She showcased the Arabian heritage through designs that also involved modern vibes.

Mashael always presents fresh new ways to incorporate couture into sportswear. The spring line consists of ordinary pieces, but there was something appealing about it. She offered both menswear and womenswear, all of them done in her recognizable style. She mostly stuck to relaxed silhouettes when it comes to the women’s part of the line. There was an impressive selection of dresses and separates. A pattern that stood out was the navy fabric with thin white lines.

Saudi Arabian designers are on a path to start a revolution in fashion. They work hard to prove that good taste and quality clothes are for everyone, no matter the race, age or skin color. Mashael Alrajhi is one of the leaders of that new wave, that is surprising with exceptional collections.

