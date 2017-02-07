Massimo Dutti Spring/Summer 2017 Campaign: The Silk Road

Photographed by Lachlan Bailey, a talented New York photographer with a specialty in fashion and portrait photography, the Massimo Dutti spring/summer 2017 campaign puts both of his specialties on display. The shots were incredibly artistic, showing off nuances in the fabric and the movement of each piece even in black and white.

The Massimo Dutti spring 2017 collection was chic yet casual with a feel to the silhouettes that seemed to fit beautifully into the background for the campaign, titled The Silk Road. The shoot was set in Marrakech, and the clothing shown was both men’s and women’s fashion. There was a definite old world feel to a few of the touches, for example, the loose fit of some of the women’s pants.

The Massimo Dutti spring 2017 campaign featured models Edita Vilkeviciute, Benjamin Eidem and Fei Fei Su. Every ensemble the models show in the pictures is as beautiful as could be expected, though the real stand out detail is the way the clothes moved, the near draping design of some of the folds in the clothes.

The color combinations were naturally themed, nothing too bright, but very subtle earth tones, black and white. The entire collection would look good in the office or on the go. It is a very business casual look that also appears to be fashionably laid back and unassuming.

Though no accessories or shoes were really shown in the campaign, I am hoping to see them soon. I suspect that we will as the full title for the campaign is Chapter 01 – The Silk Road. The name leads one to wonder how many chapters there are in total, how many collections this will span? Perhaps (and quite likely) we have not seen the entirety of the Massimo Dutti spring/summer 2017 collection as yet, but I am not certain that this change questions.

Most clothes that could easily work in the office tend to be solely linear in design with little flow, as office clothes lean towards severe creases and lines. This Massimo Dutti collection has a very distinctive flow to it. The clear flow of the jackets, pants and ensembles in general is very prone to movement.

The clothes appear to be layered in some looks and just laid in others. As collections go, this one is exciting in an easy-to-wear fashion that will look exceptional on a variety of bodies and styles.

The Massimo Dutti spring/summer 2017 collection shows off piece after piece that tells a story set at a comfortable pace and designed to be personalized with ease. The feel is still fresh, but authentically the wearers own thanks to the ability to customize with accessories and the blank palette style of the collection as a whole. It is fashionable and ready to suit the needs of the wearer.

Photos courtesy of Massimo Dutti