Massimo Giorgetti Leaves Emilio Pucci

Massimo Giorgetti just parted ways with Emilio Pucci, officially leaving the Italian fashion house after joining it roughly two years ago. Massimo Giorgetti, who succeeded former creative director Peter Dundas (who recently left Roberto Cavalli) in April 2015, initially had a three-year contact with Emilio Pucci, but both parts decided not to renew it, making Giorgetti’s departure effective starting from this month.

“We have decided in total agreement to end the partnership,” Pucci’s chief executive officer Mauro Grimaldi stated. “I would like to thank, personally and on behalf of the company, Massimo Giorgetti for the great professionalism shown during these two years of collaboration.”

Rumors that Massimo Giorgetti was about to leave Emilio Pucci actually began circulating earlier this month, with WWD sort of confirming them via exclusive close sources. As for everybody’s suspects, they were actually confirmed: Massimo Giorgetti’s departure from Emilio Pucci has a lot to deal with his very own fashion label and project, namely MSGM, launched by the Italian fashion designer back in 2009.

“This experience with Emilio Pucci, one of the most representative and historic brands in fashion, was an inspiring journey, which has also contributed to my professional growth,” Massimo Giorgetti declared in an official press note. “Today, my brand needs more and more of my attention and all of my energy. I would like to thank Laudomia Pucci, the LVMH Group, [chief executive officer] Mauro Grimaldi and all the Emilio Pucci’s team, for supporting me in this beautiful adventure.”

Massimo Giorgetti had an experimentally thrilling two-year period at Emilio Pucci, indeed, as ever since showcasing his very first collection, the Italian designer has never missed a chance to surprise us with a well-built mix of standard Emilio Pucci prints and signature styles, combined together with his own personal take on high-street wear. Giorgetti surely enriched the Florentine fashion house with a plethora of colorful styles and even conceptually deconstructed fashions, for which he has been actually criticized from those who are still more bonded to Emilio Pucci’s traditions.

We bet Massimo Giorgetti will now be able to fully focus his psychedelic stream of consciousness on his independent label that, under these premises, could easily become one of Italy’s most iconic fashion brands in the years to come.

So, who will follow in Massimo Giorgetti’s footsteps? According to WWD, the fashion house “has already interviewed a host of candidates”, so chances are we could get the new name within months! As seen with other fashion houses such as Chloé and Marni, however, Emilio Pucci’s new creative director could be a relatively new, fresh-faced name to the industry too, so trying to predict who will be appointed could be hard, this time around!

