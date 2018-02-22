Max Mara Fall 2018 Collection at MFW

Recent Posts
Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi is only weeks old but she already has a whole makeup collection dedicated to her. The beauty mogul decided to keep her pregnancy a secret, but she was apparently very busy...
Karl Lagerfeld and Silvia Venturi Fendi presented another polished collection full of work-approved pieces. To break the classic minimalistic looks the designer duo added fun elements such as hints of color, cowboy boots, and their...
Max Mara cast a few generations of supermodels to present its Fall 2018 Collection at MFW. The Italian fashion house also invited the hijab-wearing Halina Aden to model the modest ensembles paired with hijabs. There...
Off-White’s luxury footwear collection with Jimmy Choo is finally here. Virgil Abloh is one who creates trends, instead of following them. The innovative designer partnered with the British high-end shoe company to deliver a line...
Jeremy Scott is one of the designers who throws the most exciting shows! He decided to present the Fall 2018 collection for Moschino with a Jackie O themed show. For the show at MFW, the...