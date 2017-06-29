Max Mara Resort 2018 Collection

Max Mara officially closed another successful season of Resort collections. After two months of beautiful, wondrous designs and many muses and inspirations, the Resort season is behind us. Max Mara’s Resort 2018 Collection is a real treat to the eyes.

For Ian Griffiths, the creative director of the Italian brand, this was another very successful collection. His main muse was Eileen Gray. Eileen is an Ireland-born architect and furniture designer that did her work in the 1920s. She is famous for her unconventional lifestyle. Her unique designs are very respected in the world of architecture. She was a real revolutionary, who really enjoyed men’s tailoring. Ian is known for his love towards architecture, so the inspiration came naturally.

Just for the records, Griffiths studied architecture, and now is a professor of fashion design. For The Resort 2018 Collection, he thought of Eileen Gray vacationing in her villa at the Côte d’Azur Riviera back in the 1920s. A picture that perfectly fitted with Max Mara’s signature style and designs.



The collection has a very Parisian and nautical vibe. The pieces somehow remind of the 1930s but in a very sophisticated and at the same time cool way. All of the designs look extremely comfortable and easy to wear. They come in calm colors such as white, cream, soft pink and deep blue. It is obvious that Ian wanted to transform the Max Mara girl into an elegant Parisian stylish woman. And he very much succeeded.

You can see many basic pieces that a modern woman can’t live without. Fabrics such as dark denim in several shades, striped fabrics, and plaid, throw a playful note on the monochromatic designs. The pieces are perfectly tailored and comfortable for everyday wear.

In spite of the fact that the collection is inspired by a vacation location, and all of us picture summer, Ian’s designs are for multiple seasons. For the summer he will have you ready with beautiful maxi dresses, long blazers and chic shorts and pants. He even thought of the most important detail that screams France- the famous beret.

As for the colder days, and chilly summer nights, the designer created jackets, coats, and basic shirts.

The Resort 2018 Max Mara collection is perfect for modern business women. The collection offers a good selection of suits, some of them monochromatic, others with stripes and polka dots. Their latest designs are a proof that simplicity and elegance never go out of style.

