Meet The Models Who Will Be Part Of The 2017 Victoria’s Secret Show

The Victoria’s Secret Show is one of the biggest events in the fashion calendar. Every year Victoria’s Secret gathers the hottest models and gives them a pair of glamorous angels’ wings together with seductive lingerie pieces. Among the models, there are the biggest It girls who already have a name in the fashion industry. Kendall Jenner, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio are just a few of the most popular top models who took part in Victoria’s Secret Shows in the past.

The 2017 Victoria’s Secret casting happened on Monday in New York. Yesterday we talked about the cool outfits that the models wore on their way to the audition. Some of the models already took the news on their Instagram accounts and announced that they are officially part of Victoria’s Secret angels’ crew. The Victoria’s Secret castings are very strict and only the best get to join the other Angels. There are 14 models with Angels’ status who have their spot reserved on the runway. Other models have to go through the audition even If they have walked the runway for Victoria’s Secret in the past. This year we have many returning models as well as newcomers who are going to wear a pair of wings for the first time.

The brand also invites the most popular names in the music industry to entertain the guests. Musicians such as Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, The Weekend, Bruno Mars, Justin Biber, Ellie Goulding, Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj and others have performed at Victoria’s Secret’s shows. The first rows are packed with celebrities and every year the brand’s shows are a huge spectacle.

Feast your eyes on the beauties who are going to be a part of the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Show.

Leila Nda