Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reveal Engagement Photos

The most popular couple in the world at the moment, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released their official engagement photos. The happy duo shared three of their gorgeous pictures, taken by Alexi Lubomirski. Meghan and Harry are more than happy to share these exciting moments in their life with the public according to Kensington Palace. The lovebirds first shared only two shots and left the audience asking for more. With the third one, they thanked everyone for their kind wishes and revealed the full glory of Meghan’s gorgeous gown.

The first picture shows the happy couple sitting on the steps of Frogmore House while holding hands. In the center of attention is the mesmerizing engagement ring that Harry designed himself. The future groom looks dapper in a navy suit, white shirt, and navy tie. Markle, on the other hand, shows off only the upper part of the mesmerizing dress. It features a sheer bodice embroidered with golden leaf details.

The second one much more intimate and personal. Prince Harry has his future wife in his embrace. The actress is wearing a simple ivory sweater. Once again, the photograph shows the stunning ring, as the centerpiece. This shot is done in black and white technique.

The last shot, which emerged shortly after the other two is also black and white. Here you can see the whole gown and Harry’s slick suit. Since everyone is obsessed with Meghan’s style we have to mention the brands she is wearing in the engagement photos. The future bride chose a couture creation by the high-end fashion house, Ralph & Russo. As an addition to the embroidered bodice, the dress features a dramatic black tulle skirt. It is a part of the brand’s Fall/Winter 2016 collection, and the estimated value is $75,000.

Alexi Lubomirski is a talented photographer known for his work with many celebrities. He comes from Botswana, a country that has special meaning for the future royal couple. That is the first place they visited as a couple. Botswana is also the country of origin of Markle’s breath-taking crystal on the engagement ring.

“A huge thank you to His Royal Highness Prince Harry and Ms. Markle, for allowing me to take their official engagement portraits. Not only was it an incredible honor, but also an immense privilege to be invited to share and be a witness to this young couple’s love for each other. I cannot help but smile when I look at the photos that we took.”- Alexi said in his official statement.

This has been a very busy royal week for Markle. A few days before the photos emerged, she attended Queen Elizabeth’s annual Christmas lunch at the Buckingham Palace. Now we also know the official date for the wedding: May 1, 2018.