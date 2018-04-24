Celebrities Fashion Video

Meghan Markle Dons Another Gorgeous Black Dress

By Updated on

Meghan Markle has another versatile dress in her wardrobe! Get a close look at her outfit in this video.

Britney Spears to Launch a Fashion & Lifestyle Brand

Celebrities Fashion

Britney Spears to Launch a Fashion & Lifestyle Brand

The queen of pop is expanding her influence in the fashion world. Britney Spears signed a contract with Epic Rights to deliver several collections of clothing, accessories, electronics, workout gear, hair care and much more....

Stars Make Power Style Moves At The 2018 Tribeca Film Festival

Celebrities Fashion Trends Video

Stars Make Power Style Moves At The 2018 Tribeca Film Festival

At this year's Tribeca Film Festival most of the stars opted for power looks. In this video, you'll find the ultimate #inspo to upgrade your spring work wardrobe.

Kate Middleton Wears Red Dress For Her First Appearance With Baby No. 3

Celebrities Fashion Video

Kate Middleton Wears Red Dress For Her First Appearance With Baby No. 3

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton debuted the new royal baby in a gorgeous red dress. See the proud parents and their adorable baby in this video.

Sarah Jessica Parker & Gilt Launch Bridal Collection

Fashion

Sarah Jessica Parker & Gilt Launch Bridal Collection

Sarah Jessica Parker is one busy lady. She peaked world fame thanks to her infamous role as Carrie Bradshaw in the series Sex and The City. Carrie was a fashion addict with immense love towards...