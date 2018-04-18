Meghan Markle Stuns in a White Spring Dress

Recent Posts
Model Josephine Skriver is the newest addition to the celebrity-packed Maybelline family. The Danish model is another Victoria's Secret Angel who scored a partnership with the cosmetics giant. Last year, Gigi Hadid took the beauty...
Beyoncé skipped casting regular models for her Ivy Park Spring 2018 Collection. The singer first announced that she will support historically black universities with $100 000 donations. She revealed that her BeyGOOD foundation chose four...
Every makeup brand is now trying to make their shade range more inclusive thanks to innovative creators such as Rihanna. Women with dark or a very light skin tone have a lot of trouble finding...
Leave it to Meghan Markle to show you where to find the perfect spring dress. Take a look at the future royal's gorgeous outfit in this video.
Celebrities donned their most innovative beauty looks at this year's Coachella. Watch the video to see our top picks!