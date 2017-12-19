Meghan Markle’s Potential Wedding Dress Sketches Leaked

The royal wedding is five months away, but people are already obsessed with the entire thing. This time things are even more interesting since a royal family member and a celebrity will tie the knot. Plus the bride-to-be Meghan Markle is from the USA which means millions and millions of people outside of the UK will have their eyes wide open for this event. Well, on a great pleasure of the royal-obsessives the first sketches of the potential wedding dress have leaked. The royal family reportedly asked for sketches of bridal gowns from the Israel-based bridal couturier Inbal Dror. The fashion house confirmed the information to People:

“We received a request from the royal family to send a sketch. Unfortunately, it’s a secret and I can’t give more details about the sketch,” a spokesperson for the designer said.

Although the designer wanted to keep the sketches under wrap, TMZ somehow got their hands on the sketches and revealed them to the public. On the first sketch, you can see a waist -accenting gown with puffed sleeves and neckline which plunges to the waist. The second sketch presents the back part of the gown in all its opulence. You can spot embellishments on the back and a mile-long delicate train. The third drawing shows a design that’s on the modest side, something that royals prefer. It’s a charming A-line gown with embellishments along the waist and down the skirt.

The Israeli designer Inbal Dror is well-known for her body-hugging and racy gowns. The designer doesn’t go by the rule that brides need to be all sweet and modest. She mostly offers sultry designs with high slits, plunging necklines and long trains. The fact that Inbal Dror was asked to submit a sketch for Meghan Markle’s wedding dress was very surprising. So far, all the Royals opted for modest, classic wedding gowns. Even Meghan Markle’s relaxed yet sophisticated style wasn’t giving any cues that she’d opt for a sexy bridal gown. Only time will tell if Inbal Dror’s aesthetic will satisfy the royal standards. After all, she is in a tough competition with other designers. Just for the records, her bridal gowns go from $8000 to $10 000, but the price may rise considering the Royals’ affinities for luxury.

Meghan Markle has been a bride on screen in a romantic A-line tulle wedding dress as Rachel Zane in Suits. In 2016 she revealed her wedding gown preferences to Glamour.

“I personally prefer wedding dresses that are whimsical or subtly romantic.”

She added that some of her favorite brands include indie labels such as Delphine Manivet and Christos Costarellos, as well as famous brands like Ellie Saab and J. Mendel. Therefore is surprising that Inbal Dror with her revealing bridal aesthetic is in the game. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will tie the knot on May 19, 2018. We have to wait exactly 5 months to see what the actress-turned-royal will wear on her big day.