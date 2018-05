The 2018 Met Gala was full of opulent, out of this world dresses that are hard to miss. It’s almost impossible to choose the best dressed of the night, but there sure were celebrities who stood out. Check out the most beautiful ensembles in the pictures below.

Rihanna

This stunner once again shut down the Met Gala with her mesmerizing Margiela ensemble. Just like all the previous times, Rihanna completely nailed the Heavenly Bodies theme.