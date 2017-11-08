Fashion

Met Gala 2018 Theme & Hosts Revealed

The Met Gala 2018 theme is finally confirmed. This summer sources claimed that this year’s Met Gala will bring together fashion and religion. After many speculations back in August, the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute revealed the theme: “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.” The list of hosts of the 2018 Met Gala is also revealed. Rihanna, Amal Clooney, and Donatella Versace will have the honors to host this prestigious event. Donatella Versace is a veteran of the Met Gala with 16 appearances at this event. Rihanna has been on 7 Met Galas and flaunted a statement look every time. Lastly, Amal has attended once, in 2015.

2018 Met Gala Theme & Hosts Revealed Rihanna at the 2017 Met Gala
Photo Credit: Rex/Shutterstock

The religion has influenced fashion in many ways in the past. In 2018 we will have a chance to see outstanding religion-infused garments in one place. This year the show will take place in multiple locations. The hottest fashion locations in 2018 are the medieval galleries at the Met’s Fifth Avenue, the Anna Wintour Costume Center and uptown at the Cloisters. In the spirit of the religious theme, visitors will have a chance to see the papal garb displayed at the exhibition. The next year’s fashion exhibit will be a real spectacle. Many of these garments have never been seen outside the Vatican neither in the 1983 Met blockbuster, “The Vatican Collections: The Papacy and Art.”

2018 Met Gala Theme & Hosts Revealed couture papal vestment
Christian Dior Fall 2000 Couture Collection/Photo Credit: Condé Nast Archive

Designed to display how ‘material Christianity’ has helped for the ‘Catholic imagination’, the 2018 Met Gala exhibition will be curated by Andrew Bolton. The exhibition will showcase about 150 ensembles. Among the pieces, there will be creations of Coco Chanel, who was educated by nuns. As you probably guess John Galliano’s Fall 2000 Couture collection for Christian Dior full of papal vestments-like ensembles will be part of the exhibition. Additionally, there will be pieces by Cristóbal Balenciaga, Donatella Versace and more designers that incorporated religion in fashion throughout the years.

2018 Met Gala Theme & Hosts Revealed Bible inspired dress
Dolce & Gabbana Fall 2013 Ready-to-Wear/Photo Credit: Indigital

The theme itself and the fashion exhibition has a goal to put an accent on the influence of the religion on high-fashion. Some designers celebrate religion through almost every collection they design. The outrageous Italian duo Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana are famous for their religion-meets-couture gowns. We expect to see a lot of those at the 2018 Met Gala red carpet on the first Monday in May next year.

“Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” will be open from May 10 to October 8, 2018. There will also be a catalog with photographs by Katerina Jebb.

