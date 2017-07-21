Miami Swim Week 2017 is Happening Right Now

Miami Swim Week is the biggest swimwear fashion event in the world. This huge event is happening right now in Miami, with many designers waiting to show their new swimwear pieces. The event started on Thursday, July 20th and it will be going on until Wednesday. Miami Swim Week brings together the biggest and the most popular brands as well as not so popular ones, hoping to make a huge statement.

“Swim Week is the biggest platform for the swimwear industry in the U.S. It could be a chance to find the hottest new brand, or the chance to find a new distributor, a new contact, a press opportunity — it can be anything,” – says Cece Feinberg. She is the owner of the PR agency Cece Feinberg, that has been a part of the Miami Swim Week since 2004.

One of the most anticipated events during the Swim week is the Planet Fashion Swim Weekend. Other noticeable events include the Hammock and Cabana trade shows.

The Swim Show is happening for the 35th time this year and it is held at the Miami Beach Convention Center. This is the biggest platform that shows more than 2,500 brands and is visited by more than 3,000 people. The dates for the show are between July 22 and July 25.

During the Miami Swim Week, you will find swimsuits of all styles, sizes, and colors. There is a lot of diversity and you can easily find something within your budget. Designers from all over the world come to Miami to show their work. A lot of popular bloggers and influencers attend the events and cover them on social media. The week is full of parties, DJ sets, drinks, cocktails, and fun.

The biggest surprise for this year is Sports Illustrated. The brand presented their new swimsuit collection for the first time during Miami Swim Week. On Thursday night the company brought their newest designs and attractive models on the runway. A lot of other renowned brands are going to be a part of the Miami Swim Week, including Roberto Cavalli.

“The public can really get excited about seeing so many swimwear designers and swimsuits. And really they’ve taken swimsuits to another level. We’ve brought together emerging designers and then top brands like Roberto Cavalli,” said Celia Evans, who is an event planner for Planet Fashion Swim Weekend.