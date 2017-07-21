Fashion

Miami Swim Week 2017 is Happening Right Now

By Updated on

Miami Swim Week is the biggest swimwear fashion event in the world. This huge event is happening right now in Miami, with many designers waiting to show their new swimwear pieces. The event started on Thursday, July 20th and it will be going on until Wednesday. Miami Swim Week brings together the biggest and the most popular brands as well as not so popular ones, hoping to make a huge statement.

“Swim Week is the biggest platform for the swimwear industry in the U.S. It could be a chance to find the hottest new brand, or the chance to find a new distributor, a new contact, a press opportunity — it can be anything,” – says Cece Feinberg. She is the owner of the PR agency Cece Feinberg, that has been a part of the Miami Swim Week since 2004.

Miami Swim Week 2017 is Happening Right Now 4
Photo Courtesy: Karli Evans

One of the most anticipated events during the Swim week is the Planet Fashion Swim Weekend. Other noticeable events include the Hammock and Cabana trade shows.

The Swim Show is happening for the 35th time this year and it is held at the Miami Beach Convention Center. This is the biggest platform that shows more than 2,500 brands and is visited by more than 3,000 people. The dates for the show are between July 22 and July 25.

Miami Swim Week 2017 is Happening Right Now7
Photo Courtesy: fashionweekonline

During the Miami Swim Week, you will find swimsuits of all styles, sizes, and colors. There is a lot of diversity and you can easily find something within your budget. Designers from all over the world come to Miami to show their work. A lot of popular bloggers and influencers attend the events and cover them on social media. The week is full of parties, DJ sets, drinks, cocktails, and fun.

Miami Swim Week 2017 is Happening Right Now 4
Photo Courtesy: Karli Evans

The biggest surprise for this year is Sports Illustrated. The brand presented their new swimsuit collection for the first time during Miami Swim Week. On Thursday night the company brought their newest designs and attractive models on the runway. A lot of other renowned brands are going to be a part of the Miami Swim Week, including Roberto Cavalli.

Miami Swim Week 2017 is Happening Right Now 4
Photo Courtesy: Karli Evans

“The public can really get excited about seeing so many swimwear designers and swimsuits. And really they’ve taken swimsuits to another level. We’ve brought together emerging designers and then top brands like Roberto Cavalli,” said Celia Evans, who is an event planner for Planet Fashion Swim Weekend.

Recent Posts

Miami Swim Week 2017 is Happening Right Now

Fashion

Miami Swim Week 2017 is Happening Right Now

Miami Swim Week is the biggest swimwear fashion event in the world. This huge event is happening right now in Miami, with many designers waiting to show their new swimwear pieces. The event started on...

13 Best Fashion Finds: Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

Fashion

13 Best Fashion Finds: Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

Right now with the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale going on you can take your wardrobe from summer to fall.  Shop some of Fall's best pieces for a limited time. Whether you're looking for the perfect shoes...

17 Best Beauty Buys: Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

Beauty Tips Perfumes & Makeup

17 Best Beauty Buys: Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

Every July, all of your favorite sites are offering 50% off and beyond. Today it's time for the yearly Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, where literally everything is seriously discounted from the department store. But with hundreds...

Jennifer Lopez Best Fashion Moments

Celebrities Fashion

Jennifer Lopez Best Fashion Moments

At the age of 47, Jennifer Lopez is still one of the hottest celebrities. The star seems to be aging backward and her body seems to get tighter and more defined every year. No wonder...

Celebrity Style Guide: How to Wear Millennial Pink

Celebrities Fashion

Celebrity Style Guide: How to Wear Millennial Pink

The millennial pink is taking over every single social media platform and network. It is not the pink that you are used to seeing. The most important thing to know is that it’s not a...