Michael Kors Fall 2017 RTW Collection Exudes Strength and Seduction

Michael Kors just presented one of his most American runway shows ever at New York Fashion Week a few hours ago, with each one of his fall/winter 2017-18 ready-to-wear collection’s staples being all about classic styles and modern refinements.

With a star-studded front row filled with celebrities and personalities who have always been huge fans of Michael Kors (especially Gossip Girl Blake Lively), the latest Michael Kors fall/winter 2017-18 rtw collection was an ode to both the designer’s signature aesthetics, and a kind of modernity that exudes positive vibes while at the same time celebrating the US cultural legacy.

Showcased in the coed format, which brought the men’s wear line onstage too, the Michael Kors fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection was coherently structured in different themes, which all saw elegance and soigné detailing as the common fil rouge. This time around, American designer Michael Kors opted for more conventionally formal designs, although still injecting more youthful proposals here and there. Although being certainly sophisticated, all of the proposals were never boring, with jocose animal prints and rich colors revamping the scene.

Two were the biggest motifs in this collection, with the second one being the one the designer actually developed and played with more. The Michael Kors fall/winter 2017-18 collection’s most recurring pattern was the abounding amount of coats, mostly made of fur, which also is one of Kors’ biggest strengths. Instead of treating us to only two or three proposals, the designer literally overwhelmed us with it-items to wear all winter long, especially when it comes to the camel coats.

The collection’s coats were also carefully divided, throughout the show, according to different occasions, with both elegant and more casual staples dominating the scene. The collection’s second part was, on the other hand, the one that could be described as the more Americana-inspired, and which was also almost solely made of monochrome styles. Ton-sur-ton grays, beiges and dark greens created a minimalistic complexity we yet had to see on this New York Fashion Week’s stage, and which offered us either solid-colored full outfits to feel fancy in, or single separates to mix-and-match with one another.

The Michael Kors fall/winter 2017-2018 collection’s second part was also the one that played with evening proposals more, and which added dynamic fringes and shimmery sequined patterns to most of the silhouettes. Of course, both parts included a dream array of accessories that will fly off the shelves as soon as the collection hits the stores as usual, as Michael Kors has become one of the industry’s most accountable designers when it comes to statement-making accessories (especially handbags).

It is also interesting to notice how diverse Michael Kors’ squad was, with models of the moment Carolyn Murphy, Isabeli Fontana, Iselin Steiro, Guinevere van Seenus, Natasha Poly, Arizona Muse, Karmen Pedaru, Amber Valletta, Ashley Graham, Bella Hadid, Aymeline Valade, Joan Smalls and, lastly, Kendall Jenner (who closed the show with a gorgeous fringed black dress that won’t go forgotten for sure) walking the show.

Photos courtesy of Vogue