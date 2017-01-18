Michael Kors Spring 2017 Campaign Shot by Mario Testino

Shot by Mario Testino, the Michael Kors spring 2017 ad campaign showed off a bright upscale, enviable feel that was intentionally designed for every photo. The campaign, starring Puerto Rican Supermodel Joan Smalls utilizes one of the most often used Michael Kors backgrounds, a beautiful luxury car. Posing languidly in the car, Joan Smalls shows off several different cuts and styles of floral print dresses, beautiful high heeled shoes and platforms and the obviously necessary eyewear and other accessories.

Michael Kors was very clear on his vision, saying “I wanted to capture the on-the-go, high-glam lifestyle of this new generation of supermodels, shot in a crisp, graphic, warm-weather way,” and we can certainly see this in the ad campaign.

The campaign will break globally in upcoming February 2017 issues of some of our favorite fashion magazines, like American Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar and Vanity Fair, as well as countless digital outlets across 39 total countries. The expected explosion on social media will also be exciting, to see what people think and want live in the projected millions of comments.

Each of the shots, taken by photographer Mario Testino is packed with products fitting together seamlessly well, perfectly matched and causing ‘intent to buy’ upon the very first glance. The colors are bright and perfect, popping in the floral individually for a crisp clean design rather than muddling into a mottled print. It is a great set up and a beautiful ad campaign for the main Michael Kors spring 2017 collection.

The other collection, the Michael by Michael Kors collection, is shot in ‘paparazzi style’ to give the appearance of catching these busy, upscale living fashion models on the go. The coordinated styles and ‘sneaky’ sort of photography works in an amusing way, though there are several instances where I would like to see if perhaps one of the models was wearing a bracelet, but my view was occluded.

The models featured in this ad campaign are Taylor Hill and Romee Strijd, photographed in full ‘I’m on the go’ gear, decked out from head to toe with enviable Michael Kors bags being one of the first things that catch the eye. Running to catch their plane before jet setting off to the next shot, they help in tow carrying the bag, while an all-white miniature poodle trails behind looking in the camera.

The full visuals of both Michael Kors spring 2017 ad campaigns are overall very interesting aesthetically and not really short on fun. I can certainly appreciate the bags shown in each photo, but the bags are always going to be one of everyone’s favorite items in any Michael Kors collection. They are always beautiful, well crafted and aesthetically pleasing, but those could really be the comments for anything produced under the Michael Kors label.

Photos courtesy of Michael Kors