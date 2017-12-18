Michael Kors Will Go Fur-Free in 2018

Michael Kors is officially going fur-free in 2018. The luxury American brand is the next one to announce they will no longer use any type of animal fur in their products. Michael shared the great news on Friday. The cruelty-free policy will apply to every single Kors store worldwide and to all the Jimmy Choo flagships.

“Due to technological advances in fabrications, we now have the ability to create a luxe aesthetic using non-animal fur. We will showcase these new techniques in our upcoming runway show in February.”- the designer said.

This is one of the many high-end brands that decided to adopt the fur-free policy. Until now we were used to seeing Michael’s models strolling down the runway, wearing fur coats. Thankfully, the fashion house decided to accept a brand new harm-free way of creating. Michael Kors has been under a lot of pressure from animal rights activists recently. According to John Idol, the brand’s executive officer, Kors will be fur-free starting from December 2018. This will be a big step for the company, and they will explore new innovative techniques in producing luxury goods from now on.

PETA protestors have been demonstrating in front of Michael Kors stores as well as runway shows. In July this year, a group of 20 activists showed up during the designer’s Q&A event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The demonstrators entered the Grace Rainey Rogers venue, where Michael and Alina Cho were staging the event. That is when they started making animal noises while carrying anti-fur banners. This was a strong message to the fashion house and probably had an impact on their decision. But this is not the only time that PETA has set a protest against the American brand. In February a number of activists appeared in front of his SoHo flagship with huge banners and anti-fur messages.

Kors is joining the ranks of brands such as Stella McCartney, Calvin Klein, Hugo Boss, Ralph Lauren, Armani, Tommy Hilfiger and more that went fur-free. Another famous fashion house that recently adopted this concept is Gucci. Under the leadership of Alessandro Michele, in October the brand shared that starting from 2018 they will not be using any animal-derived fur. In this group, you will also find big retailers Yoox Net-a-Porter and Selfridges.

In spite of the numerous brands accepting this policy, using fur in collections is still a big problem. According to the Fur Information Council of America, almost 70 percent of the designers included real fur in their Fall/Winter 2017 collections.