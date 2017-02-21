Milan Fashion Week Fall 2017: Schedule & Details

Milan Fashion Week fall 2017 is about to start, and we couldn’t be more excited! As with the London and New York Fashion Weeks, Milan’s features fancy events aplenty, too, with the actual runway schedule being, if possible, even more thrilling. For many fashion houses, 2017 marks important goals and achievements, which will, of course, be righteously celebrated all week long.

Before jumping into the Milanese fashions, let’s make a quick recap of what shouldn’t go missing!

Milan Fashion Week Fall 2017: When, Where and How

This upcoming MFW starts tomorrow, on February 22nd, and lasts up until February 27th. The locations are spread all around the city, so if you have to attend one specific show, we recommend having a look at the complete Milan Fashion Week fall 2017 schedule here, and, if you are not familiar with the city, trying to make a plan in advance and look through Milan’s public means of transportation is always a good idea (as a Milan-born and based, I highly recommend taking the Metro).

As for how to actually get to see a runway show, well, things might get complicated. Unless you have actually received a formal invitation from a brand, the accesses to the most coveted shows are highly restricted to a few people, meaning that only those with a great deal of patience can wait outside their favorite fashion house’s show hoping the rows are not too crowded.

Milan Fashion Week’s Most Anticipated Shows

With 70 shows planned, the Milan Fashion Week fall 2017 schedule is filled with some of the most anticipated shows of the season. Among them, there is Francesco Risso’s debut with Marni, Gucci’s and Bottega Veneta’s first ventures with the co-ed format, as well as Blumarine’s runway show/celebration for its 40 years in the industry.

This MFW is also a place for many talents to showcase their collections, also thanks to MFW’s habitué Giorgio Armani who, ever since 2013, has promoted various emerging artists in his Armani/Teatro. For this fall 2017 edition, he chose Chinese artist Xu Zhi, who worked at J.W. Anderson before setting up his own eponymous label, as the designed talent to show his collection.

As for other emerging talents that will reveal their fall 2017 line-ups, some of the most exciting debuts include those of Annakiki, Situationist and Calcaterra.

Palazzo Morando, along with Yoox and Vogue Italia, will also host the acclaimed “The

Next Talents” on February 22nd, where the historical palazzo/museum will be transformed into an international showroom. The exhibition will then remain open to the public throughout the whole week!

Milan Art Week

Although fashion-related artistic exhibitions are organized all year round here in Milan, it is during the MFW that some of the most fascinating events take place.

At Palazzo Morando, alongside “The Next Talents” exhibition, you will find a retrospective of world of Manolo Blahnik called “The Art of Shoes”, which includes 80 sketches and 212 shoes covering 45 years of the designer’s works. “Ricami di Luce”, an exhibition that traces the evolution of sequins from 1770 to 2004, takes place at Palazzo Morando too, ultimately giving us an all-round fashion experience, indeed.

In Piazza Gae Aulenti, where the beautiful Vertical Wood was built, you’ll find the fourth edition of the Fashion Hub Market held inside the UniCredit Pavilion, where a selection of 14 emerging Italian and foreign brands are presenting their ready-to-wear collections.

To never miss an event and find a new spot to eat fashion-friendly meals indeed, you can download Milano Camera della Moda’s Insider’s Guide!

Photo courtesy of Vogue