Milan Fashion Week Fall 2017 Street Style Trends

Another Milan Fashion Week has drawn to a close, leaving us with inspirations aplenty as well as with intriguing debuts. This Milan Fashion Week fall 2017 was also, as usual, a place, where street style trends could easily proliferate and dominate, with the Milanese streets being flooded not only with it-girls and fashionistas, but also style icons such as Anna Wintour and Jared Leto, too.

In comparison to New York and London street styles, the Milan Fashion Week fall 2017 street style was definitely more centred around the athleisure trend, with many even evolving it to its conceptually deconstructed counterpart. Before jumping into Paris and Los Angeles Fashion Weeks, let’s recap the best Milan Fashion Week fall 2017 street fashion moments!

Athleisure Fashion Week, Fall 2017 Edition

With the athleisure trend still going on strong at basically any Fashion Week so far (and, thanks to the latest fall 2017 collections, such as those of Versace and Sportmax, probably living the time of its life), one shouldn’t be surprised to capture its day-to-day transposition down the streets. From tracksuits to sweatshirts, from bomber jackets (those were an absolute must!) to anoraks, this Milan Fashion Week’s street style exuded highly appreciated cozy and cool athleisure vibes we cannot help but covet!

Fashion Week-Approved Coats

Although it was the end of February and it is actually still winter here in the Northern Hemisphere, this Milan Fashion Week has been relatively sunny and slightly springy in its temperatures. That did not stop, however, the many fashionistas to don their favorite statement coats, which were one of the Fashion Week’s absolute protagonists especially when long, oversized and double-breasted.

If not wearing a long coat, many were either channelling a Gucci-inspired bomber jacket or a furry cape, with the latter often dipped into the brightest shades.

All Things Pinstripe

As seen during various runway show, next season will be (also) all about pinstriped suits, whether it is men’s or women’s wear. With Milan being the place where vanguards often revisit the future trends before they hit the stores, we expected many to embrace pinstripe fashions as well, and we were not disappointed! If you are looking for a way to style your vintage or brand new pinstriped jacket, pair of trousers or skirt, here we have plenty of cool ideas to get inspired from!

High-Low Street-Style

Another huge fall 2017 street style trend from Milan Fashion Week that is not giving signs it is ready to die is the Nineties-inspired one. Here at Milan Fashion Week it was either translated to high and low combinations of staples, with the clothing pieces being usually “low” and the accessories such as the shoes and handbags being “high”, or to more conventionally grunge-inspired looks, which were similar to those seen down the streets of this past London Fashion Week.

At Milan Fashion Week One Must Expect the Unexpected

We don’t know if it was due to Gucci’s whimsical influence or Emilio Pucci’s colorful legacy, but this past Milan Fashion Week’s street style was definitely filled with unexpected combinations of colors that were generally a pure pleasure to watch.

Although the extra colorful factor was left to either the shoes or the clutches/handbags, many it-girls experimented with completely different patterns with the clothes as well, matching bold shades with equally vibrant, yet contrasting, hues. Those who opted for monochrome proposals also took a similar path, favoring total reds, whites, blues, etc. over the more conventional total-black looks.

Photos courtesy of Harper’s Bazaar, Imaxtree