Miley Cyrus x Converse Collection

Celebrity collaborations are everyone’s favorite. And we’ve been waiting since forever for the one between Miley Cyrus and Converse to come out. The singer/actress teased the designs on several occasions, leaving fans even more excited. We’re happy to announce that the day of the release has finally come.



The collection is in Miley’s recognizable style. So get ready to see a lot of glitter and vibrant colors. It’s all about having fun and not limiting yourself to a certain color or design. Cyrus designed the line with no gender in mind. She wanted her shoes and garments to be for everyone, no matter the age or the sex. Miley is one of the loudest advocates for gender fluidity, so you can see where that idea came from. She is also an active member of the LGBT community, empowering people from all around the world through her social media platforms.

“Converse has no boundaries. It’s outspoken. I’ve always identified with Converse because the brand appeals to and represents so many different cultures and walks of life. And they’re accessible. I definitely had my fans in mind and in my heart when I was creating. I put what they love about me and what I love about them into the design… No age, no gender, no sex — I wanted everyone to feel included.”- Cyrus said.

Ellen Von Unwerth is the one who took the shots for the Miley Cyrus x Converse campaign. The popular singer is surrounded by confetti and glitter in the pictures. You’ll see disco balls, velvet pastel sofas, metallic balloons and bubbles in the air. It must have been a crazy party! The best thing about the ads is that Cyrus and Converse tapped some of her biggest fans to star next to her. The cast shows diversity in a number of means.

The collaboration resulted in 43 items, all designed by the superstar. She reworked the iconic Chuck Taylor All Star sneaker, added high platforms, glittery sole, holographic laces and a signature Miley logo. The singer created a fun Mickey Mouse-like print, that is plastered all over the garments. She opted for shades of white, black, pastel pink, baby blue, grey, and shimmery metallics. There is a strong nod to her country roots, with the paisley bandana print on tops, leggings, and sneakers. The line also features activewear, including tracksuits, backpacks, tees, hoodies, dresses, shorts, socks, hats and more. The collection dropped this morning, so you can start shopping at converse.com. It will also be available at select Converse stores and retailers.