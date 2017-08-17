Celebrities Fashion

Milo Ventimiglia Wears the Summer’s Best Suits

Milo Ventimiglia is a 40-year-old American actor who is taking over social media. He is playing the leading role in the ultra-popular TV series “This Is Us”. Milo’s first significant role was the one as Jess Mariano, which he played from 2002 to 2006 in “Gilmore Girls”. But his turning moment was Jack Pearson in “This Is Us”. Ventimiglia is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in Drama Series for this year’s Emmy Awards that will happen in September. Jack is a caring husband and a father of three. He is a lovable character that won the hearts of millions of viewers. Take a look at the short video to see all the amazing summer suits Milo Ventimiglia wore to beat the heat this summer.

“Look, I’ve played a superhero. But I think Jack Pearson is actually the most realistic hero possible. He’s a father who has influence over his children, who has an impact on his family, who can be a good husband if he really, truly tries. I think that just being a good man is something we all can strive for and achieve.”- Milo tells GQ.

 

Milo Ventimiglia Wears the Summer’s Best Suits plaid blazer brown pants black tie

Just recently he prepared an editorial with GQ, where he wears the coolest summer suits. Although the season is halfway through, there is still time to steal some of these amazing styles. In the video, you will see the actor rocking several different suits combined with bags, watches and an excellent choice of shoes.

One of the standouts is the amazing plaid suit in black, white and red by Zara. He wears it with a black polo shirt and gorgeous black loafers by Louis Vuitton. Ventimiglia finished his look with Tod’s belt, Emporio Armani watch and a bag by Smart Turnout.

Milo Ventimiglia Wears the Summer’s Best Suits plaid suit black polo black loafers

In another shot, the actor wears a beautiful olive suit by Polo Ralph Lauren. The blue shirt is also by the same brand, while the grayish tie is by Paul Smith. Finally, the cream-hued shoes are from Grenson. The editorial is a great guide for modern and trendy males that love suits and love wearing them in a cool way. The summer might not be the best season to wear a suit, but if you have to, better make it look great!

Milo Ventimiglia Wears the Summer’s Best Suits olive suit blue shirt

Photo Credit: Tom Schirmacher

