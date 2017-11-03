Fashion Gallery Style Tips

Minimalist Outfits: The Art of “Less is More”

By

“Less is More” might sound like a cliché, but for a good reason. When done right, the minimalist style looks insanely classy and polished. The minimalist approach to fashion became very popular during the great depression. Shoppers and designers become very conscious. Both sides wanted to invest in timeless classic pieces that will last a lifetime. First, because it seemed more reasonable at that time. Second, it turned out that this style isn’t boring at all. You need to invest in quality pieces to master the minimalist aesthetic. These simple pieces when mixed and matched in the right way make outfits that look luxury and polished regardless the price tag. Fact: if you know how to do minimalist fashion right even a simple white tee will look luxury and expensive.

Every minimalist has neutral pieces in its closet. For fall and winter consider investing in a camel coat, knitted sweaters in one color and black ankle boots. Keep the color palette simple. Most minimalists decide to go with a primary color palette full of neutrals with an occasional pop of color. The most important thing is to find a color palette that works best for you. Pieces in white, black, taupe and gray are a must if you are a wannabe minimalist. Keeping things clean is in the essence of the minimalist approach to fashion. After a while, you’ll have a wardrobe fully stocked with pieces that look perfect together. This approach makes things a lot easier in the morning. You can grab any top and trousers and look on point.

Playing with silhouettes instead of prints and details isn’t boring at all. You can put together numberless outfits with less clothing pieces which is not the case with patterned pieces. Make sure you have the right shopping mindset to become a minimalist. Minimalists shop with intention.

We gathered outstanding minimalist outfits to prove you that minimalist fashion is as exciting as detailed ensembles.

Minimalist Outfits The Art of Less is More white shirt and black trousers
Photo By @kenzas/Instagram
