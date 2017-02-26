Missoni’s Fall 2017 Collection Is a Tribute to The Women’s March

The Missoni fall/winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear collection showed with a purpose and a statement at Milan Fashion Week. This wasn’t the first statement made against the current political climate during Milan Fashion Week; similar to New York Fashion Week, there was a good deal of dissent coloring, with the beautiful clothes and statements being made showing where the designers’ support sat.

Here, in the bright and colorful knits of the Missoni fall 2017 collection, the point was made for women’s rights with pink knit kitty ear hats. Not only were they placed on each chair for the show attendees, but also the end of the show featured every model wearing one of the very visibly pink pussy hats. The hats were an interesting statement, especially during the finale and when all of those in the audience decided to don their hats as well. It was a very cool sight.

Angela Missoni gave a statement, just to clarify her position by voicing and sharing her thoughts with the crowd. She stood in front of her audience and with several generations of her family in attendance and said: “In a time of uncertainty, there is a bond between us that can keep us strong and safe: the bond that unites those that respect the human rights of all. Let’s show the world that the fashion community is united and fearless.”

Her points were clear and easy to understand. Her stance on solidarity and support for female solidarity specifically was done with the color and a few designs, as well as her words. The stars that are already in the know and who have marched and shown support can now add Angela Missoni amongst their ranks, which helps draw attention to the cause that effects them too.

It is great that so many people are taking a stand whether the visuals on the runway are clean, clear and concise or done as the final point in the show. It is nice to see those with a bit more power and privilege than others stand up.

While watching the Missoni fall 2017 runway show, it is not immediately or glaringly obvious the stance that Angela Missoni was making. The collection is bright, very bright and complex in design and execution. There were only two points within the collection that made any obvious ties to her opinions – a delicately placed set of red hearts and the symbol female, namely an upside down triangle.

Without the background information that Angela Missoni was supporting the Women’s March, it was just an interesting take on a strongly designed knit. The hat did feature the zigzag signature pattern of the Missoni brand and now that we know why, it is easy to understand and even side with her and the ideals of the Women’s March (if you were not already doing so).

Photos courtesy of Vogue