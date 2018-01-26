Fashion

Missoni's Spring/Summer 2018 Ads Feature Kendall Jenner

Summer is months away, but leave it to Kendall Jenner and Missoni to set the ground on fire. The supermodel is a real sight for sore eyes in the brand’s Spring/Summer 2018 campaign. Shot in the middle of New Mexico’s White Sands National Park, the pictures show an array of vibrant looks straight from Missoni’s latest collection. Jenner succeeds her best friend Gigi Hadid who starred in the brand’s Fall 2017 ads. The fashion house took it to Instagram, to announce their latest collaboration.

“The pictorial patchworks created by @rachelbhayes turn into visual extensions of the looks of #MissoniSS18 in the ad campaign created by @missbrunello, shot by @harleyweir and starring @kendalljenner.”

Missoni’s Spring Summer 2018 Ads Feature Kendall Jenner striped bodice

This time Angela Missoni decided to team up with the American artist Rachel Hayes. Hayes is a renowned fabric structure specialist, known for her massive installations. Rachel’s amazing patched artwork takes the central stage among Missoni’s impactful creations. These jaw-dropping pieces perfectly accent all the looks put together by the brand.

Missoni’s Spring Summer 2018 Ads Feature Kendall Jenner large patchwork

For this fun campaign, the 22-year-old reality star is joined by Filip Roseen. Both models seem like they are having the time of their lives while playing in the desert sand. The gigantic patchwork found its way into every single of the ad pictures. In some of them, Kendall poses on top of the pieces, plays with them, or hides from the desert sun underneath them.

Missoni’s Spring Summer 2018 Ads Feature Kendall Jenner pink leggings yellow sweater

Missoni’s Spring Summer 2018 Ads Feature Kendall Jenner colorful sweater

In the most colorful campaign of the season, Jenner flaunts Missoni’s statement clothing, accessories, and eyewear. There is nothing ordinary about these looks. Whether you like color or not, you will find the ad material innovative and refreshing. The site is mesmerizingly scenic while the outfits range from dramatic to relaxed.

Missoni’s Spring Summer 2018 Ads Feature Kendall Jenner striped sheer dress

Angela Missoni took her epic luxury knitwear to a whole new level for Spring/Summer 2018. The vibrant spirit, the multicolored range of strong shades and impactful patterns make all the outfits stand out. The designer is one of the first ones who introduced the rainbow trend that is slowly taking over the closet of every fashionista. Missoni’s colorful striped ensembles are the next thing you would want to include in your outfits.

Missoni’s Spring Summer 2018 Ads Feature Kendall Jenner large patchwork sheer dress

Missoni’s Spring Summer 2018 Ads Feature Kendall Jenner striped sheer dress

Shot by the fashion photographer Harley Weir, Kendall rocks a sheer striped maxi dress, pink leggings, luxury vibrant sweaters and statement accessories. As the most eye-catching detail in the ads, you’ll find the larger-than-life floppy hats. Every single look is complemented by accessories from the same collection. There isn’t a single doubt that this picturesque campaign will help Missoni sell all of their luxury knitwear goods within days.

Missoni’s Spring Summer 2018 Ads Feature Kendall Jenner black hat white sweater

Missoni’s Spring Summer 2018 Ads Feature Kendall Jenner striped sheer dress

Photo Credit: Harley Weir

