Miuccia Prada Had Fun With Faux Furs and Bubbly Colors For Her Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2017-18 RTW Line

Miuccia Prada knows how to have fun! For her Miu Miu fall/winter 2017-18 ready-to-wear collection, the Italian designer brought a breath of fresh air and childish fun to Paris Fashion Week, letting her own wintery rainbow shine brightly down the catwalk.

While watching the runway show, the first thing one cannot help but notice is the collection’s imposing color palette, as Miuccia Prada took her “girl at hear” motif extremely seriously, translating it to a variety of shades, patterns and different color combinations that are almost impossible to keep track of. This collection was, in fact, a multicolored assault on the senses, which enhanced its effect thanks to Miuccia Prada’s materials of choice.

If there’s one material that particularly enhances the saturation and fluffiness of the colors, that’s, needless to say, fur, and Miuccia Prada was definitely not afraid to use it in her collection. Instead of only utilizing fur embellishments on the clothing pieces, or on the mules à la Gucci, Miuccia Prada covered most of her Miu Miu fall 2017 rtw boots in colorful fur, setting the bar higher for anyone who will try to replicate them.

High boots aside, the Miu Miu fall/winter 2017-18 ready-to-wear collection featured ultra-cozy, slightly loungewear-inspired fur coats too, of course all dipped in different bright colors that varied from light blue to orange to lilac and green. The latter was decisively prominent throughout the collection, and will surely appeal to those who are looking for Greenery-infused items.

Fur and colors aside, this collection also included two other main motifs, with both of them accentuating the figures and treating us to timeless silhouettes one cannot help but fall in love with.

First off, Miuccia Prada elegantly cinched most of the waists with leather belts, often matching them with flared skirts and double-breasted jackets that not only were winter-ready, but also romantically bon ton. The second main motif was more Eighties-inspired, on the other hand, as it balanced the hourglass figures with structured, exaggerated shoulders.

Last but not least, the Miu Miu fall/winter 2017-18 collection presented other two recurring and appealing items, which made us wish for a see-now-buy-now collection indeed. Each one of Miuccia Prada’s latest outfits featured either big, warm and fluffy fur hats, or Miu Miu’s signature handbags, which will be geometrically structured and relatively small in their sizes for the upcoming cold season. Miu Miu’s fall 2017 woman does not need to carry too many personal belongings in her purse, as she is going to be all about jocose fun for the next 12 months.

Photos courtesy of Vogue