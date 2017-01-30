Miu Miu Pre-Fall 2017 Collection Embraces the Fifties

Miuccia Prada has always loved to play with vintage motifs for her Miu Miu collections, and she did stick to this love affair for the latest Miu Miu pre-fall 2017 collection as well. Like many other designers, Miuccia Prada’s take on the pre-fall 2017 collection is all about the past too, although here seen almost exclusively through a mid-twentieth-century-themed kind of fashion.

For this Miu Miu pre-fall 2017 collection, Italian designer Miuccia Prada brought her richly textured fashions to the Forties and Fifties, translating the same Fifties-inspired designs she used for her spring/summer 2017 collection to warmer, more autumnal-approved fashions that could effortlessly inspire our daily outfits in the upcoming 10 months, from day to night.

Although being extremely coherent in styles, the Miu Miu pre-fall 2017 collection is also incredibly diverse, with separates aplenty dominating the scene. From the Fifties and also Forties fashions, Miuccia Prada brought all things glamorous and feminine, though here filtered through a girl squad-approved lens.

The concept of a cool girl who is not afraid to be herself is, in fact, the line-up’s main, unapologetically chic theme, especially when translated to street-style-inspired staples (albeit here intended as Fifties-approved street wear garments).

The varsity jacket is the focal point of Miu Miu’a pre-fall 2017 collection, here revisited and modernized thanks to brooch-like embroideries, such as flowers and swallows, beaded pearls and contrasting patterns on the sleeves. Starting from the varsity jacket, Miuccia Prada built a collection, the single items of which can be easily mixed and matched with one another, like school girl pleated skirts, cropped mom jeans, button-down shirts and even uber-feminine frocks, with the latter meant to be paired either with the collection’s girly staples, or the mannish-inspired attire options.

For her pre-fall 2017 collection, Miuccia Prada managed to add glamorous vibes of femininity here and there, too, although always keeping the “girl squad” point of view in mind. Each one of Miuccia Prada’s flirty proposals appears to be as a fierce fashion statement to wear in order to feel sexy and at ease with yourself, as proven by the extra touches of coolness given by standout accessories and details like fluffy hats, velvet studded platforms, puffed shoulders and headpieces that really transformed the collection from being couture-esque to pop.

Another appealing protagonist from this line-up was the eye-catching urban dynamicity Miuccia Prada added to her outfits, as seen for example in the must-have accessories many are already praising as a real it-girl’s pre-fall must-have essentials. Everything from the fall colors (aside from a Greenery Green that is obviously a win-win hue) to the edgy oversized shapes, exudes a kind of coolness one needs to face the end of the summer flawlessly, and we couldn’t be more satisfied with the results!

Photos courtesy of Vogue