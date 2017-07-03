Fashion

Miu Miu Resort 2018 Collection at Paris Fashion Week

Miuccia Prada’s Resort 2018 Collection is all about catsuits, jumpsuits, and rompers. This time the innovative designer got inspired by mechanics, racing suits, and auto repair shops. She completely transformed the looks of the racecar drivers, by adding interesting details and infusing them with a 40s vibe.

Miuccia designed the popular onesies in many forms, colors, and fabrics. The show started with the eye-catching blue knitted romper worn by the rapper Tommy Genesis. The models who followed wore similar rompers, some short-sleeved, others long-sleeved. They jumpsuits in vibrant colors were decorated with racing stripes and zipped at the front.

The designs that appeared next, were in a laid-back-style. The wide tailored jumpsuits, that remind of the workwear for mechanics, are the most unexpected pieces in the collection. The jumpsuits are accessorized with racing stripes and patches with names and the phrase “Miu Miu club”.

When it comes to prints, Miuccia Prada offered several. Starting with the most popular one for the season- the Hawaiian print, followed by gingham and a fun print with racing flags. So if you are a jumpsuit lover, Miu Miu is the right place for you to shop.

The must-have accessories from the show are the visor hats. Most of the models rocked the super-cool hats patched with the words “Miu Miu”. Another highlight of the show were the eye-catching sandals with 3D details.

The venue choice perfectly corresponded with the theme of the collection. Miuccia chose the Paris Automobile Club in Hôtel de Crillon. The hotel is located at the Place de la Concorde and it has a great historical value. The luxurious Hôtel de Crillon recently reopened its doors completely renovated. Although the Automobile Club is exclusive for men, Miuccia Prada and her girl crew got to use it for the wonderful Resort 2018 show. Her first venue choice was a cabaret, but once that plan fell through she got an even better idea.

“It’s rare to discover a place in Paris that’s so central. And I love this square.”- Prada explained her choice.

Miuccia Prada is definitely one of those designers who knows how to turn their show into a good party. One of the most noticeable performances was the one by the Canadian rapper and model Tommy Genesis. The underground rap queen entertained the guests right before the show. She appeared in a super-cool short romper in baby blue, that is a part of Miu Miu’s Resort 2018 collection. The popular model Slick Woods was the one who took care for one of the DJ sets. The list of songs included “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend”, “You’d Be Surprised” by Marilyn Monroe, “Sparkling Diamonds” by Nicole Kidman and evergreen hits by Doris Day and Rita Hayworth.

“The idea was of a cabaret, and so we wanted some performance. That young girl – she was gorgeous. We started looking at women singing in movies. Actresses perform their songs. It’s not that I understand about music, but I understand feelings. Maybe we sound stupid, but we loved it. We went with it. It’s a tradition of strong women.”- said Miuccia right after the show.

Miuccia gathered many A-list models to walk the runway. Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Slick Woods, Joan Smalls, Jourdan Dunn, Lexi Boiling and Adwoa Aboah were Prada’s army for the night. The biggest surprise was Adwoa’s younger sister, the beautiful Kesewa Aboah who stole the show.

As for the celebrity guests, there were many all-time Miu Miu girls. The fashion influencer and designer Alexa Chung, actresses Milla Jovovich, Elle Fanning, Stacy Martin, Gwendoline Christie and Anna Brewster and supermodel Doutzen Kroes were a part of the beauties who followed the show from the first rows. The young actress Elle Fanning showed up in an amazing embellished soft pink dress, from the brand’s Fall 2017 collection. Elle introduced a completely new way of celebrating the brand’s logo. She proudly showed her Miu Miu temporary tattoo, located on the back of her neck.

