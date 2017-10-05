Fashion

Miu Miu RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW

For the final day of Paris Fashion Week, Miuccia Prada turned back to the 60s and 80s, for a retro-inspired line of chic outfits. Club kids from the 80s and vintage thrift shop pieces served as the starting point for Prada.

Miu Miu RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW check sleeveless coat gray shorts

Miu Miu RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW black embellished coat check dress neon socks

The designer continued her fight for diversity in the fashion industry. In her latest presentation, she did it unintentionally, without even realizing that only a small part of her runway cast were Caucasian girls. Prada mostly focused on fashion, and the ways that different girls wore the same outfit. Miuccia is a loud advocate for changes, and in her newest collection, she made a strong diversity statement without trying. Insta-popular models such as Taylor Hill and brand-new sensation Kaia Gerber were also a part of the lineup.

Miu Miu RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW leather coat white lace dress

Miu Miu RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW patterned coat shorts

“What was important for me, what was really new was, for the first time, I really worked on girls, on different people and enjoying the way one dress looked different on one girl versus another one. We discovered at the end the show was for very few white girls.”- Miuccia said.

Miu Miu RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW lace dress

Miu Miu RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW floral skirt printed shirt navy coat

Miu Miu is one of the rare high fashion brands that always offers wearable designs. Miuccia Prada again didn’t disappoint. She presented a collection of 57 chic looks inspired by past decades.

Miu Miu RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW patterned skirt knitted vest

 

Miu Miu RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW patterned vest

For Spring 2018 Prada included mostly laid-back designs. The whole collection had a beautiful boyish charm but done in a way that didn’t disturb the femininity of the looks. If you are looking for statement-making and bold designs, that will make you stand out in the crowd, Miu Miu is the place to find them.

Miu Miu RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW blue suit

Miu Miu RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW floral coat

The layering spiced up the looks. Prada put lace dresses over knitted vests and pants, plaid dresses over T-shirts, sheer embellished pieces over patterned tops and under floral coats. The end result- a glorious mix of attention-grabbing prints layered to perfection. Chic, patterned underwear was completely visible in some of the looks, that gave a dose of sexiness to the Miu Miu Spring 2018 collection.

Miu Miu RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW lace dress black red yellow striped top black pants

Miu Miu RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW check dress black red, printed shirt

Miu Miu RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW floral coat embellished sheer dress

Right after the Miu Miu Spring 2018 show, Miuccia took her A-lister fans to the newly opened Boum Boum club. Elle and Dakota Fanning, Adwoa Aboah, Emily Ratajkowski, Jean Campbell, Chrissy Teigen, and John Legend were just a few of the celebrities who celebrated another successful collection of the great Miuccia Prada.

Miu Miu RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW lace dress red

Miu Miu RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW floral coat embellished pants

Photo: Monica Feudi / Indigital.tv

