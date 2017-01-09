Elle Fanning Features in Miu Miu Spring 2017 Ad Campaign

Elle Fanning reunited with Prada-owned Miu Miu for the newest Miu Miu spring/summer 2017 ad campaign, the colored pictures and timeless figures of which instantly evoke different eras, with motifs of an endless, full-of-love summer.

Entitled “Suddenly Next Summer”, Miu Miu’s spring 2017 ad campaign not only features longtime friend Elle Fanning (who last posed for a Miu Miu campaign three years ago), but also models Karen Elson, Carolyn Murphy and Lara Stone alongside fresh-faced it-girls Elsa Brisinger, Birgit Kos, Sonia Ben Ammar, Mayowa Nicholas and Ellen Rose.

The cast’s choice did not come by chance since, as captioned in one of Miu Miu’s official posts on Instagram, the label aimed at gathering “a cast of women who represent the ever-shifting spectrum of fashion industry visibility.”

Captured by British photographer Alasdair McLellan, the Miu Miu spring 2017 ad campaign takes us to Point Dume, California, where McLellan tried to recall some cool, summery retro vibes as seen in classic films, such as “Il Sorpasso” and “Beach Blanket Bingo.”

Evocative and dreamlike, the Miu Miu spring 2017 campaign also let creative director and designer Miuccia Prada conceptualize and transpose into advertising the “twisting and turning mediation on what a woman wants to wear, what she is expected to wear, what she has worn, what she can wear and where those shifting ideas collide.”

As much as we could describe Elle Fanning as a sort of hybrid between an actor and an it-girl/(role) model, this campaign also becomes one with both advertising and storytelling, treating us to a coherent continuum of pictures that can be perceived as a mere work of art or marketing, depending on the ways we look at them.

The staples Miuccia Prada decided to showcase throughout the pictures recall this motif as well, as she paired jocose swimwear designs, such as caps (the latest Miu Miu spring 2017 collection put a lot of emphasis on Fifties-inspired swimwear garments) with knit bikinis, elegant leather purses and overcoats, blurring the lines between ready-to-wear and haute couture.

Instead of focusing on one single type of clothing style, Miuccia Prada decided to mix each one of her collection’s themes together, layering extremely wearable garments with more conventionally soigné ones. Layering is thus key here, both in terms of the actual staples and the actual structure of the images.

“The collages, composed as they are of multiple layers of thin images, reinstate the notion of the constructed identity: the creative role every woman takes on when imagining and organizing her public-facing life,” the Italian fashion house stated in a recent press release.

Each of the Miu Miu spring 2017 ad campaign’s pictures, along with the brand ambassadors, escapes “neat classification” as well as “obvious stereotype”, setting us free from mono-dimensional fashions in favor of a more multi-faceted, open-minded kind of artistic means of expression.

Photos courtesy of Miu Miu