MM6 Maison Margiela Fall 2017 Collection Unveils Perfectly Tailored Designs

The latest MM6 Maison Margiela fall/winter 2017-18 ready-to-wear collection just brought the “everyday, elevated” message to London Fashion Week structured through the latest MM6 pre-fall line-up, literally elevating it to the next level and treating us to even more tailored and clean-cut ensembles for the next winter season.

As soon as the first proposals were revealed, MM6 Maison Margiela’s designing team’s care for each garment became apparent, as they focused on artfully arranged combinations of items, as well as on utterly well tailored lines. As a result, the MM6 Maison Margiela fall/winter 2017-18 ready-to-wear collection looked refined and couture-esque, even if unapologetically wearable and versatile.

This 21-piece collection focused on cozy separates perfect to wear on a daily basis, which will very likely appeal to those who love apparent low-key items that, in reality, exude elegance and are basically tailored to needs. From coats (the collection’s key items) to shirts, the MM6 Maison Margiela fall 2017 ready-to-wear line-up was both winter-approved and funny to play with, especially with all those USB charging cord belts that became functional when wrapped around the waists.

The collection’s color palette was minimally fun too, with dark-toned grays and burgundies being interrupted by more lightweight whites and ochres. As usual, the MM6 team emphasized the fabrics more, with luxe velvets, leather and textured wools embracing the winter feel to the fullest.

Although being pretty minimalist, this MM6 collection winked at its big sister Maison Margiela’s line, with oversized silhouettes and asymmetrical patchworks sewn on the trousers revamping the collection with something contrastingly playful.

What was even more Martin Margiela-inspired, however, was the runway show itself. MM6 designers wanted to speak up against the prejudices and convictions regarding both their own MM6 line, and ready-to-wear collections and shows in general, as the industry’s frenetic schedules got people thinking those who are designing and manufacturing clothes are sort of automatons. The runway show, which lasted more than an hour, could be described as a performative response to such misconceptions, as it saw the designers cutting and fitting the actual pieces, tailors printing 100 limited-edition invitation t-shirts that will be sold out soon, stylists working on the finished looks and then models and photographers working on the lookbook.

Those who attended the show thus had the chance to see what it actually takes to assemble both a collection and its respective runways show and lookbook, and that there is no such thing as “fast-fashion” when it comes to MM6 Maison Margiela.

Under these premises, we expect 2017 to be guided by revolution for MM6 Maison Margiela (and even for Maison Margiela too).

Photos courtesy of Vogue