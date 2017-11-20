Model Sara Sampaio’s Pre-Victoria’s Secret Show Workout

Fashion

The Victoria’s Secret Show is one of the most demanding fashion shows. Besides the million-dollar budget meant to bring a unique experience to the brand’s fans, the models are also here to flaunt their best figure yet. One thing is for sure: Being Victoria’s Secret model isn’t an easy task. Every model set to walk the show goes through strict diet and workout plan. The model Sara Sampaio gave us a sneak peek of her intense workout routine that got her ready for the spectacular Victoria’s Secret 2017 show in Shanghai. Take a look at the video and maybe steal some exercises from Sampaio’s killer workout routine. If you haven’t marked “get in shape” as done from your New Year’s resolution, you still have time to get there.

The Portuguese beauty has been part of Victoria’s Secret show since 2013. According to the model, she has always dreamed of becoming Victoria’s Secret model, but her parents didn’t allow her to pursue a modeling career before she finished high school. For years agents would send photos of the model to Victoria’s Secret bosses but she didn’t get picked. Finally, in 2013 the model was invited to be a part of the brand’s annual show. Two years later she earned her Angel’s wings. Besides getting the privilege to wear those spectacular wings on the runway, the models who have Angels status don’t have to go through the castings every year. So, for now, Sara Sampaio’s spot on the runway is guaranteed. Sara is also a regular on the runway shows on many high-fashion brands such as Jean Paul Gaultier, Balmain, Miu Miu, Tommy Hilfiger, Marc Jacobs, Moschino, Dolce & Gabanna and more.

Photo Credit: Victoria’s Secret

Besides Sara’s impressive portfolio, the model opened up on Instagram about an unpleasant situation from her career where magazine published a photo of her that contained nudity without her consent. The model joined the list of many other women who opened up about sexual harassment in the show business and in general any industry. Sara Sampaio’s goal was to inspire young models and women, in general, to speak out about such issues and feel empowered to say “NO” in similar situations.

Photo Credit: Victoria’s Secret

In the video, you will also find Sara’s mother vegetable-packed soup recipe. Sampaio found the right timing to include her mother’s nutritious soup in her diet. A healthy diet is another key to achieving a Victoria’s Secret model-like silhouette. So, we could all use a healthy soup recipe before the Holiday season.

Photo Credit: Vogue

