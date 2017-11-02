Fashion

Mohanad Kojak “Rave of the Angels” Collection at FFWD

During Fashion Forward Week Dubai all eyes were on the young designer Mohanad Kojak. The Egyptian designer became well-known to the public thanks to his participation in Project Runway Middle East. The reality show is a great place to meet fresh talents with enormous potential. Mohanad Kojak is one of those names that made everyone impatient to see what’s next from this insanely talented designer.

The Fashion Forward Week Dubai focuses on rising fashion talents from the region. This year’s 10th edition happened between October 26-28. Kojak made his debut on FFWD on October 28. This was Kojak’s first big event and first proper fashion show. He didn’t come to this prestigious fashion event to play it on the safe side. Kojak has an experimental approach to fashion. And for his debut show, he worked hard to represent the idea for his brand to the audience at FFWD. Mohanad Kojak was well aware that the first impression is everything. He did his best to pin his name on the regional and international fashion map.

The designer presented the latest collection “Rage of the Angels” for his eponymous label. The collection was on the edgier side. In a county like Egypt and on a Market like the Middle East the term “edgy” has a different meaning. Many Egyptian and Arab women choose to dress modestly. Kojak is a designer who creates in a conservative society. So, instead of focusing on classic bold elements such as showing more skin, he has to show his edginess through the cuts and the silhouettes.

I make sure that I put the Egyptian and Arab society that I live in into consideration, where a lot of women choose to wear modestly. They, too, should be allowed – are allowed – to express themselves in fashion and be edgy,” Kojak explains.

Glamorous ensembles paraded on the runway. Luxury fabrics such as tulle, velvet and his signature goblin fabric gave a couture feel to the designs. The red color dominated in the collection. Kojak presented an impressive number of red monochromatic designs. It was the toned down edginess we were talking about earlier. Red isn’t a modest color but the designer fiercely challenged the society’s standards for modest fashion.

The essence of Mohanad Kojak as a brand is storytelling. The designer’s biggest inspiration is human relations and personal experiences. He is into topics that might concern the society.

I always keep these issues in mind and put them into consideration, whether to break them or give into them. The worst thing to do is to ignore them – you just can’t,” Mohanad Kojak claims.

The Middle East is full of contrast when it comes to fashion. Kojak’s “Rage of the Angels” collection captures it better than any other.

