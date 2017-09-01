Fashion Gallery Trends

Mom Jeans Are Cool According To Celebrities

By Updated on

Let’s admit, most of us shop in our mom’s wardrobe sometimes. It’s always a pleasure to find a good vintage piece that can elevate your outfit to the next level. In the last couple of years, celebrities have been going crazy over the jeans that your mom wore when she was young. The “mom jeans” are made of thick vintage denim and feature a high waist that perfectly accents your curves. You could pair them with both basic and statement pieces. The mom jeans will always make you look effortlessly chic.

One of the sexiest ways to flaunt a pair of mom jeans according to celebrities is to combine them with a crop top. You can go with both high heels and flats. The ankle boots are one of the best shoes to pair with mom jeans. The mom jeans are shorter than your regular jeans and the ankle boots look amazing on this length. The ankle boots are the go-to boot for this time of the year since we are in the middle of a summer-fall transition.

Even though mom jeans are a vintage piece, they are back on the fashion scene and won’t leave anytime soon. They add a special vibe to the look and flatter almost any body type. This versatile piece of clothing deserves a special spot in your closet. You may find a pair of mom jeans in your mom’s wardrobe, but you can also buy new ones. Many celebrity-approved brands offer a variety of mom jeans at relatively affordable prices. So, if you want to steal a look from your favorite It girl, get ready to invest in a good pair of mom jeans.

The mom jeans are a pleasure to play with. With a little or no effort at all, you could create a statement outfit. Take a look at these cool celebrity mom jeans outfits and get ready to rock these vintage jeans with style.

Jessica Alba

Mom Jeans Are Cool According to Celebrities Jessica Alba
Photo Credit: Inphoto.com
